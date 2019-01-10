K&C puts £50m into Grenfell fire recovery

Kensington & Chelsea RBC’s executive has agreed to put £50m into recovery services for people living in the area worst affected by the Grenfell tower fire in 2017.

The money, which will be released over five years, will be used to provide services co-designed with survivors and bereaved families. The NHS will contribute a further £50m, primarily for physical and mental health services.

Leader Elizabeth Campbell (Con) said: “This strategy demonstrates the council’s long-term commitment to recovery and we will be developing the plans set out here further with residents.

“Our plans will be delivered alongside a whole range of other activities led by partners, voluntary and community organisations and, most importantly, residents themselves.

“We recognise the enormous amount of work that survivors, the bereaved and the wider community have done to support, facilitate and drive their own recovery. We are indebted to them for their willingness to work with us and we are committed to supporting them to lead their own recovery wherever we can.”

The Grenfell recovery strategy will offer a dedicated service from April for those bereaved and survivors with council officers acting as single points of contact to direct them to suitable services.

There will also be emotional and mental health support, help for children and young people, targeted employment support and a programme to develop capacity and enable long-term community-led recovery.

A report last month by the independent Grenfell recovery taskforce said that since the fire and a subsequent change of leadership, the council was “beginning to reinvent itself” but the pace of change and process for rehousing victims remained “painfully slow”.