Leader stands down after 15 years

Wolverhampton City Council leader Roger Lawrence (Lab) is to stand down after 15 years as leader.

He has been a councillor for 36 years and plans to continue in that role until his term ends next year.

Cllr Lawrence’s term in office covered the period after the global financial crisis and subsequent government cuts to local authority budgets, during which Wolverhampton has lost £220m.

He was the initial programme board chair of the fledgling West Midlands Combined Authority and after the authority was set up became responsible for its regional transport portfolio overseeing investment across the tram, train and major roads network.

Cllr Lawrence said: “The challenges the city and our wider region face are significant. Brexit uncertainty, further cuts to public services, wider political, social and economic changes – they’re all long-term issues and I feel the time is right for new thinking, energy and focus and a longer-term commitment that I am unable to make.”