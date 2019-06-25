100 years on, the Addison act should inspire us to build better homes

In 1919, at the end of the first world war, the Rotherham-born town planner Raymond Unwin framed the design standards that created the biggest social transformation in living conditions for normal people that this nation has ever seen.

In June 1919, Dr Christopher Addison, who was then minister of health, pushed through the Housing and Town Planning Act of 1919 (also known as the Addison Act) which endorsed Mr Unwin’s recommendations for a widescale municipal housing programme – “homes fit for heroes”, in the words of prime minister David Lloyd George – and ushered in the age of universal council housing.

It’s easy to dwell on examples of some of the more shoddily built council housing constructed in more recent years, or the social problems that have blighted some council estates, and dismiss council housing as a social movement that has had its day. But we should never forget the enormously positive impact that the Addison Act has had on the lives of working class people.

It ushered in council houses with windows at the front and at the back, and with gardens at the front and the back. These homes featured adequate space standards that, in the words of the Town and Country Planning Association’s head of policy Hugh Ellis, “would make most of what we’re now delivering look positively obscene”.

In the same spirit that the Addison act was brought in 100 years ago this month, the TCPA is now looking to introduce new legislation that also aspires to put the wellbeing of residents back at the heart of the planning process.

The proposed Healthy Homes act responds to the evidence detailed in the Raynsford Review of Planning, that some of the places we are currently building are so flawed that they are damaging peoples’ life chances and will become the slums of the future. The TCPA cites evidence of homes being built using permitted development rights that are half the government’s minimum space standards, and that don’t have any windows.

The draft bill sets out ten principles which define what constitutes a decent home. They include being safe in relation to the risk of fire, which of course is timely given the fallout from Grenfell. It also lists adequate living space, access to natural light, being within walkable neighbourhoods with walkable access to green and play spaces open to everyone, and securing “radical” reductions in carbon emissions.

Among other things, the bill also aims to put councils in a stronger position to secure decent and genuinely affordable homes.

Mr Ellis believes that three profound planning and housing mistakes were made post war –building high rise, stopping the building of council houses, and what he describes as “the biggest and most profound moral mistake” - the relaxation of permitted development.

Mr Unwin and his now-forgotten colleagues involved in drafting the Addison Act understood implicitly that if you create reasonably good homes for people, they have the opportunity to live longer, healthier and happier lives.

“We now have an immense weight of evidence from Public Health England, the NHS and academics that that really is the case,” said Mr Ellis. “You can prolong people’s lives through the creation of the right kind of places to a very high standard.”

Despite the turbulence at Westminster and the pile of other legislation sitting on ministerial desks waiting for the Brexit storms to pass, TCPA’s chief executive Fiona Howie believes there is now some cross party support for the need for action on the quality of housing and place making. “We want to build up consensus around the need for this new primary legislation,” she said.

While the world was a very different place in 1919 than it is today, planners then faced some of the same challenge they do now because the end of the first world war created a huge demand for housing, particularly for the working classes. The government at the time recognised that it was possible to build on the scale that was needed, while also sticking to principles that planning should be rooted in meeting people’s need to be healthy and safe to foster well-being. Perhaps this can inspire us to believe that we can do the same today.