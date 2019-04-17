A coast clear of construction

As my train pulled into Margate recently, I almost thought I had stepped back in time.

I could see the big wheel at Dreamland Margate in the distance, and I could almost hear the fairground music.

But there was a distinctly old-fashioned feel to the town. Strolling around, I saw no construction work in progress.

If I’d walked the same distance in London or many other urban centres in the UK, I would have met with at least one example of construction either in progress or recently completed.

The need to regenerate coastal towns has been highlighted by the government in recent months, with increases in funding and support planned.

Last month, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government announced it would inject £200m into coastal towns to help protect them from flooding and to aid regeneration.

The regeneration of coastal towns was further explored by a House of Lords select committee, which published its conclusions last week.

The committee emphasised the need for increased investment and modernisation, calling for greater freedom for local authorities to pursue infrastructure projects.

The lack of construction investment in these towns is hardly surprising. While many countries’ economies are centred on tourism, the UK’s hospitality industry has received less state support.

A representative of Merlin Entertainments, which operates a large number of attractions and hotels, told the select committee: “Out of 36 European countries, the UK is one of three without a reduced rate of tax on tourist activities.

“UK hospitality is already at a distinct disadvantage to its European counterparts in attracting tourism, even before Brexit.”

The reduced rate of tax can have an effect on the rate of new builds and refurbishment works.

The committee also concluded that seaside towns often suffer as a result of having inadequate transport links, which it said was “holding back many coastal communities and hindering the realisation of their economic potential”.

Consequently, it recommended that the Department for Transport should prioritise improvements to the coastal transport network, and called for a review.

When I was in Margate, I noted transport may be an issue: while the town does benefit from high-speed trains, only one arrives per hour.

Coming from a family of lighthouse keepers, it’s in my blood to enjoy the coast. But the waves alone are not enough to sustain all of the industries our seaside towns depend on.

If we want them to become thriving places for residents and tourists alike, coastal areas should not be ignored when it comes to infrastructure investment.

Caroline Wadham, reporter, Construction News