A question of needs

Why do some councils spend more than others on delivering services? How can we compare levels of need between areas?

These questions are central to the government’s ongoing fair funding review, which will determine the future distribution of council funding, and to some extent the spending review, which will decide how much money there is to go round.

Today’s report from the County Councils Network - identifying a £50bn funding gap across local government by 2025 – is the latest contribution to this debate. Though it has been largely welcomed by the sector – in public at least - that does not mean it is without controversy.

The CCN has long argued that its councils have been underfunded historically and therefore would be further disadvantaged if past spending data was used as a proxy for need, as is convention. To address this PwC, who produced the report, developed a new methodology for calculating how much councils need to spend to deliver what the report describes as a “more consistent level and quality of service provision”.

Fundamental to this is that all councils should be expected to have a similar unit cost, once differing costs as a result of geography and demand are accounted for.

The Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities has disputed this assumption, arguing that differences in unit costs may reflect “gradations of need” between individuals using the service. However, Sigoma’s overall response to the report has been overwhelmingly positive, describing it as “an independent and, for the most part, balanced analysis”.

Strikingly, the report claims London boroughs have been overfunded relative to the needs of their populations to the tune of £2.4bn between 2015-16 and 2019-20. That will no doubt have caused more than a little consternation in the capitals’ towns halls which have taken millions out of their services over the past decade.

London Councils has not so far rejected the claim, although this may be more to do with the fact that they had not had sight of the report and the complex technical methodology behind its claims very far in advance of publication than a sign of a major concession to the counties’ argument.

In an interview with LGC last year, London Councils chair Peter John acknowledged London boroughs had often not had to cut as deeply as councils elsewhere due to the capital’s strong economic growth. However, he said council funding should be determined by need and deprivation.

All the drivers of need in PwC’s methodology are population based and there is no explicit measure of deprivation. This reflects the proposals put forward by government in its fair funding review consultation earlier this year which attracted heavy criticism from Sigoma and London Councils at the time.

So what is behind Sigoma’s warm response to CCN’s report? There is an argument that Sigoma members, mostly Labour led northern metropolitan districts that have seen slow to non-existent economic growth over the past decade, have more in common when it comes to funding with rural, affluent, mainly Tory run counties than with their urban cousins in the capital. Neither mets nor counties have benefitted as much from a funding system designed to reward growth, through the retention of additional business rates or new homes bonus, as London boroughs and district councils have.

There is also the very real calculation that the sector is stronger in this debate if it speaks with one voice rather than squabble amongst itself. The technicalities of how you approach working out a funding gap are less important than winning the argument that councils are not adequately funded to deliver what is expected of them. As the chancellor’s recent rejection of the Local Government Association’s funding gap analysis show, this argument is not yet won in the place it really matters – the Treasury.

Though there are differences between the CCN and the LGA’s methodology, the former excludes business rates growth and assumes larger council tax increases, both end up in the same ball park by 2024-25 with the CCN forecasting an in-year funding gap of £7bn and the LGA £8bn.

In many ways the biggest gap in this discussion is the contribution of the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government. Though it does not officially recognise either figure, as the National Audit Office and Public Accounts Committee have noted, it also does not know whether the funding councils have access to is enough to provide the services required of them. The fair funding review consultation only attempted to account for differences in spending, not differences in need.

CCN chair Paul Carter suggested today the argument over additional funding had been won with ministers in MHCLG who he said were expected to make “an ambitious but realistic submission for additional departmental funding in the spending review”.

That is to be welcomed if so. The CCN report is undeniably an important contribution to the debate over need but it seems unlikely it has captured the full complexity of variation between places. The ministry cannot leave this question to interest groups, however well intentioned. It must produce its own truly independent analysis of this most important of questions as soon as possible.

Sarah Calkin, deputy editor