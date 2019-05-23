Abuse scandal shows the need for a new way of transforming care

The sickening Panorama footage of people with learning disabilities and autism being essentially tortured by staff at Whorlton Hall in County Durham is extremely difficult to watch. If you have resisted doing so, whether the reality of the abuse is just too much to stomach, or you think you can adequately see it in your mind’s eye from the descriptions you have read in the press (you can’t), try to resist no longer. This footage is not just the cold, hard truth of wanton cruelty, but also the reality of a system that is vulnerable to failing with harrowing consequences.

The previous paragraph could have been written in 2011 after Panorama exposed systemic abuse at Winterbourne View near Bristol. The wave of anger which followed prompted ministers to vow to significantly scale down such institutions and transfer up to 3,000 inpatients to community services.

But in 2016, LGC reported on how progress had been slow under the transforming care program, with significant variation in the development of regional partnerships between councils and clinical commissioning groups to transform care.

The NHS’s failure to sufficiently fund the care costs of people with learning disabilities who were being transferred from long-term health service placements had resulted in major overspends for many councils.

Meanwhile, the number of people in long-term units had remained broadly unchanged over the previous year at about 2,600.

In April last year NHS England’s national director for learning disabilities Ray James warned “posturing over money” by councils and the NHS had left some people with complex needs “forgotten” in assessment and treatment units and other inappropriate settings.

He said funding issues “had not been resolved” and money was not adequately “flowing down the system” to be spent on community support as beds had not been decommissioned at the rate required.

Mr James urged directors of adult social care to take a close personal interest in how arrangements between their councils and the NHS regarding people with the most complex needs are working. He challenged them to ensure there is no stalemate in discussions on providing support following discharge, describing this as the biggest cause of “inertia” in the system.

NHS figures published at the end of April this year show 2,245 people with learning disabilities and autism were in a specialist hospital.

During the month, 140 people were discharged from hospital and 95 admitted. Of those who left a hospital, 100 were discharged into the community.

However, a worryingly high proportion of these people have been in hospital for too long. At the end of April 1,300 (58%) had been there for more than two years.

Apart from change being slowed by stand-offs over funding, another factor has been highlighted as a potential barrier to creating the capacity in the community needed to replace institutions like Whorlton Hall. There have been claims that the Care Quality Commission, which is under scrutiny after giving Whorlton Hall a good rating in 2017, is reluctant to grant registration to providers offering services which do not fit its preferred national model of a six bedded unit in the community, leading to limited choice for individuals and their families.

The top-down nature of the transforming care programme is said to have led to “command and control” micro-managing of commissioners and insistence on an adherence to a strict model of provision, with limited room for local for improvisation to meet a variety of needs.

The transforming care programme came to an end in March and, particularly after the latest abuse scandal, is likely to be replaced in some form. But the evidence suggests replacing like-for-like, without looking at a new approach to create momentum for change with productive funding mechanisms, institutions like Whorlton Hall will continue to exist. While they do, it is only a matter of time before those who rely so heavily on care, kindness and support will be exposed to those who revel in inflicting physical and emotional trauma.