Actions speak louder than words when it comes to the 'climate emergency'

Considering that the government has been piling the pressure on councils to implement plans to combat air pollution “in the shortest time possible”, the fact that Leeds’ and Birmingham’s clean air zone plans have now been set back due to government software not being ready in time was a cause for some serious eye-rolling at LGC today.

Today is national clean air day, an initiative which was started in 2017 by the charity global action plan. That was the year that 24 local authorities were first ordered by central government to produce plans to bring their levels of NO2 to below legal limits, and yet none, we believe, have yet fully implemented those plans.

According to the website Climate Emergency UK, 85 first and second tier councils have declared a ‘Climate Emergency’. 57 of these have set a target date by 2030, 20 haven’t yet set a date, and eight are aiming for zero carbon by 2050.

So that means a significant proportion of councils in England have now declared we are in the midst of an emergency - a climate emergency, that is – and yet, given the slow pace at which action is being taken, the word ‘emergency’ does not appear to be being taken too literally.

After all, Google tells me that the definition of an emergency is ‘a serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action’, which doesn’t really reflect the way that the climate problem are currently being addressed.

The website is run by Kevin Frea (Lab), the deputy leader of Lancaster City Council, who has been keeping a close eye on the steps councils have been taking to address the climate issue since Bristol became the first council to declare a climate emergency last November. He is now being contacted by councils on a regular basis to let him know they’ve declared a climate emergency – most recently this morning, by Welwyn Hatfield BC in Hartfordshire.

You might assume that it is the Green Party that has been leading the charge when it comes to calling climate emergency motions, but Mr Frea says the Greens are by no means the sole driver. In fact, 20 Conservative councils have so far passed climate emergency motions, including in one case a motion which was also proposed by a Conservative councillor. “This is a genuinely cross party issue – you can’t predict on the basis of party alignments who will pass a climate emergency motion and who won’t,” said Mr Frea.

He also notes that you can’t draw parallels between the councils that are pioneering clean air zones and those that have been most progressive in declaring, and taking action on, ’climate emergencies’. Perhaps that’s because clean air zones were primarily drawn up following government guidelines in response to a government-led directive on councils to tackle air pollution, as opposed to climate emergencies, which are a result of more of a grassroots political movement.

The exception to this is Oxford City Council, which is leading with clean air zone plans and was also one of the early councils to declare a climate emergency. But of course, the end goal is basically the same - to secure the future of our planet by reducing emissions.

Mr Frea believes that the extent to which councils have acted on their declarations depends very much on how much the leadership of the council was firmly behind the motion in the first place. “An opposition councillor might propose a motion which is adopted by the council because the gallery is full of people at the time, and councillors don’t want to be seen not going along with it,” he said, adding that this was the case in his own constituency. Although as he’s since become their cabinet member for climate change, the wheels are back on track when it comes to taking action.

Other issues hindering council action on climate change include a lack of experts and resources. “Most councillors would love to tell developers to build zero carbon homes, but we are not allowed to do that – it would get overturned,” said Mr Frea. “I would like to see some backing from the government for councils that have declared climate emergencies. At the moment, it feels completely absent in terms of registration, funding and expertise.”

Mr Frea also points the finger at the LGA for being “absolutely silent” on the topic of climate change lately, and the issue is glaringly missing from the agenda of their upcoming conference.

Climate change was also “barely mentioned” at the Labour conference last year, although it appears the topic will feature more prominently this year – perhaps because everyone is now so sick of talking about Brexit.

The issue also seems to have been absent from the debate in the conservative leadership race, although it’s been a regular topic of conversation in the Lib Dem leadership contest, not least because Ed Davey, the former climate change minister, has pledged to put the spotlight on climate if he is elected next month.

If the government is serious on its current declared aim to hit zero carbon emissions by 2050, it will take plenty more in the way of action rather than words to get us there.

Jessica Hill, senior reporter