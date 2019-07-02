Another LGA conference, another national political crisis

Ah, clear blue skies, the refreshing chill of the English Channel and the delight of soft sand on bare feet! You cannot beat the joy of a seaside mini-break with a convention centre full of your pals!

Except that this year’s Local Government Association takes place, as is generally the way these days, amid a terrifying national crisis, with huge ramifications for our sector and much else besides.

Three years ago the LGA met in Bournemouth in the days after the shock referendum result in favour of Brexit, with David Cameron’s resignation leaving a rudderless government. The year after, the LGA met in Birmingham following the Grenfell Tower disaster, for which our sector was unfairly collectively given the blame by the cabinet minister then responsible for councils. Then last year there was the small (and happier) matter of a World Cup penalty shootout.

And now this year…

Our politics have been turbulent in the past three years but at least at the top of the political tree we’ve had a woman who has done nothing more reckless than run through a field of wheat. Now we’re in the midst of a Conservative leadership election in which the two remaining protagonists are seeking out outdo one another in their level of nationally self-destructive stupidity.

In their bid to appeal to the party’s far-from-representative demography, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have boxed themselves into a corner in which a no-deal Brexit looks increasingly likely (even if they insist the EU’s up for more negotiation), surely resulting in immense damage to our national economy and chaos in the public finances. At the time of writing this briefing both men are currently in the Bournemouth International Centre, making their pitch to the Conservative faithful.

Mr Hunt – the more sensible one (all things are relative) – now proposes to bung £6bn to the farmers and fishermen to help them withstand tariffs. This follows his promises to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP at a cost of £15bn a year, retain free TV licences for the over-75s and to match Ireland’s corporation tax rate, forgoing £13bn in annual revenues.

Mr Johnson’s plan to raise the higher rate of income tax threshold would benefit the richest 10% of households at a cost of £9bn a year. Meanwhile, he also seeks to recruit 20,000 extra police officers and boost public sector pay and education spending.

Little surprise then that chancellor Philip Hammond, a man who has surely never even contemplated doing something as rebellious as run through a field of wheat, is dismayed at the “bidding war”.

“My concern is that this government has built up a reputation for fiscal responsibility,” he told the BBC.

“The British people have worked incredibly hard over a decade now to rebuild our public finances and I think it’s very important that we don’t throw that all away.”

Yes, the British people have worked incredibly hard over a decade to rebuild the public finances. And, of course, local government has been just about the most austerity-ravaged part of the public sector. Council services are far diminished from what they once were. But thanks to 10 years of dedication and innovation from officers and members, they are also more efficient and often just about still functioning, and the public coffers are no longer in such a perillous situation.

But all of that work is on the cusp of being nullified in a splurge of largesse designed to sweeten the hard Brexit pill. Let’s blow Fiscal Phil’s war chest on a Brexit beano, the like of which we’ve never seen before! Everyone will be in too much of a stupor to worry about the deficit! So that is the backdrop of this year’s LGA conference – 10 years of hardship for the sector going to waste. Oh, and the government has a majority of four, making its task of keeping the show on the road far harder. So we either face hard Brexit, general election or constitutional crisis, or some combination of these options, unless of course the EU bottles it, and the Brexiteers capture their unicorn somewhere at the end or the rainbow.

This LGC briefing has hitherto not mentioned Labour. In the interests of balance it should be pointed out that a party leadership incapable of tackling antisemitism within its own ranks – a task of fairly modest difficulty compared to, say, successfully navigating the passage of a country out of one of the world’s biggest trading blocs – doesn’t look like much of an alternative government. To put it mildly.

With Theresa May’s mantra of “strong and stable” about to be replaced by “crazed and inept”, many in local government must have felt somewhat wistful when their conference was today addressed by a communities secretary who will almost certainly be out of a job in three weeks’ time.

James Brokenshire has hitherto not been an individual prone to madness (concentrating on the boring stuff, like removing the housing revenue account borrowing cap), although even he must be sufficiently overcome by the fumes of impending largesse to have endorsed Mr Johnson in the leadership election.

Today Mr Brokenshire delivered a speech to the LGA full of gratitude for the sector’s work and recognition of the “constrained finances and demographic shifts” that it endures.

“I don’t see a good future for this country that doesn’t have local democracy at the heart of it,” he said.

Outgoing LGA chair Lord Porter (Con) had already described Mr Brokenshire as the best of the three secretary of states he had worked alongside. Mr Brokenshire acknowledged his continued tenure in the post was in the gift of someone else. Dare we say that Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson is more likely to go for someone with a little more glitz than the current housing and communities secretary (should the post survive, given the stories about departmental mergers under a Johnson administration). The fear is that Mr Brokenshire’s replacement may not be such a fan of local government.

There has been some speculation that Michael Gove – who sabotaged Mr Johnson’s bid for Number 10 in 2016 – could be placed in charge of housing, a department needing a firm hand and political courage but lacking the prestige to make it one to give to a loyalist. In the current atmosphere in which what once seemed far-fetched is now the norm, LGC would perhaps suggest the Tory councillor who this week urged councils to be academised might be a better bet (after a quick peerage, of course), although perhaps our cynicism is overpowering us.

So maybe it is better to join the clowns than to try to defeat them. Costings, evidence and reason no longer seem important. Incoherence, recklessness and woolliness are de rigour. Loosen up guys! It’s only the economy and public services!

There are always a few ‘twin-hatters’ who attend the season’s two main entertainments – the Glastonbury Festival always takes place a few days before the LGA Conference. Traditionally the aftereffects of the former have not been hugely conducive to full enjoyment of the latter. This year, they may be helpful to put you in the right frame of mind to understand the mindset of those at the top of politics.

So if you’re so jaded and disorientated that you think you’re about to see Robert Smith lead The Cure as the Pyramid Stage headliner when you’re actually seeing Nick Golding chair a session for the National Association for Local Councils in the Wednesday morning breakfast slot, you’re probably best placed to predict the fiscal environment in which councils will operate after 24 July. Boris might even offer you a peerage and make you chancellor.

Nick Golding, editor, LGC