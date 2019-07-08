As the civility of politics is threatened shared purpose must be our goal

Local government has so far somehow largely withstood austerity – but it now faces an additional threat which could be every bit as grave. This is a threat which is hard to measure but is nevertheless both palpable and disturbing.

There is a sense that something is going wrong not just in Britain but in much of the West: it no longer feels like we’re progressing, more that decline has set in. Francis Fukuyama’s declaration of the ‘End of History’ with liberalism reigning supreme seemed far-fetched even before a resurgent Russia had a huge bearing on the last US presidential election.

In the UK and elsewhere, it no longer feels that living standards are improving, and the same can be said about equality of opportunity. ‘Work harder, get less’, isn’t the sort of slogan that wins elections; insecurity doesn’t bring happiness. Moreover, policymakers have seemed incapable of grappling with our biggest challenges be they climate change, wealth distribution or, with regards to our sector, social care funding and house building. While it is legitimate to counter that many people’s lives are comfortable, digitisation offers new opportunities and recent Institute of Fiscal Studies research counters the suggestion UK inequality is currently increasing, few would dispute that discontent is in the ascendency.

This has manifested in disquiet about the previous consensus: centre-ground politics has waned and immigration, as is often the case at difficult times in history, has been an easy scapegoat. Fertile ground has been provided for populism, expressed through Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the gilets jaunes.

And it has given rise to a general breakdown in cohesion: there is no sense that we as a country are working together to solve our shared problems; more divides us than brings us together. While the government, Parliament, long-established political parties and (of course) the EU have borne much of the frustration, other institutions, including councils are also in the firing line.

LGC Research published today reveals the growing levels of violence, intimidation and abuse borne by local government officers and councillors. This has been partly fuelled by social media, which amplifies the harshest and most ignorant voices to the same degree as the most distinguished and collaborative.

Officers and members – who are usually primarily motivated by a desire to improve their place – deserve better than to put up with such abuse. Their work has already been made harder and more stressful by austerity and a further deterioration in the civility of politics will see more of them depart the sector. While such abuse is unacceptable, and must be tackled by any viable legal mechanism, the focus must be on addressing its root causes – and councils have a huge role to play (not least as our national government has been remote, impotent and preoccupied with chasing unicorns).

Local government has made huge strides in recent years in its place leadership. Council chiefs and politicians have become more adept at bringing the institutions of an area together to break down the old boundaries so they work together for the overall good of the residents of each place. However, this has been fraught with difficulty, due to different institutional incentives and cultures. Place leadership will surely increasingly focus on the far harder task of bringing the people of each area – with their myriad of different viewpoints, incomes and cultures – together to ensure the collaboration exists to facilitate prosperity, fairness, opportunity and cohesion.

Councils’ community cohesion role is already particularly prominent after terrorist attacks, cultural celebrations rarely miss opportunities to promote togetherness and many local authorities are increasingly working to empower individuals and groups by giving them the tools they need to lead the lives they wish. However, much more of this work to promote shared purpose and inclusion will be required if local areas are to withstand the era of discontent and populist fury.

