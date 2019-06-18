Bells, bagpipes and ballot boxes

A commentary on the perils of moving next year’s May day bank holiday

There will be neither maypole nor Morris dancing for council staff on May bank holiday 2020 due to a government decision to shift it from the first Monday in May to Friday 8 May to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

It passed ministers by that this is the day after scheduled local elections and would make these expensive – and perhaps impossible – to count and announce results.

There is a specialist term used by academics to describe what has happened: ‘complete cock-up’.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, which announced the date move, either failed to consult the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government on the impact on the elections, or consulted but ignored it, or even worse the latter couldn’t see any problem.

Honouring those who liberated Europe is laudable and it would be possible to move election day - May elections have moved slightly in the past to coincide with those for the European Parliament.

But ministers have so far not troubled to do that and, as things stand, such council staff as can be induced to work on a bank holiday will count votes to a rather unusual backdrop.

While they toil, business secretary Greg Clark has arranged such delights as ‘the nation’s toast’, in which 20,000 pubs will “encourage patrons to raise a glass to the Heroes of World War II”.

Bagpipers will play “the traditional Battle’s O’er” at the top of the UK’s four highest peaks – ignoring the old adage that the definition of a gentleman is someone who can play the bagpipes but doesn’t. There will also be a ringing of church bells and street parties.

Polls are due on 7 May for more than 100 councils, police and crime commissioners, London Assembly members, the London mayor and some combined authority mayors.

Members of the Association of Electoral Administrators (AEA) and the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers (Solace) will be neither ringing bells nor raising glasses but bemoaning a “significant increases in costs” and challenges in recruiting staff to work on a bank holiday no matter what they are paid.

The problem if anything gets worse were counts to continue into the Saturday and Sunday of that weekend

AEA and Solace also fear a lack of availability of count venues and political pressure not to count on a day of commemoration, which would mean security costs to keep ballot boxes unmolested until votes can be counted (and also a lot of politicians on tenterhooks all weekend).

Both organisations said they were “sure that HM Government is aware of these implications”, which seems at least debatable.

Still there may be a silver lining for council funds. According the BBC millions of calendars have already been printed with Monday 4 May as the bank holiday date.

Just think of the potential for recycling.