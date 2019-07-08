Children's leadership boost welcome but extra funding appears a long way off

During her inaugural presidential address at the Association of Directors of Children’s Services conference last week, Rachel Dickinson referenced the need for investment in leadership development programmes, bluntly calling on the Department for Education to “get this sorted”.

Speaking to LGC earlier this year, she had highlighted the issue of a growing gap between directors and assistant directors as the responsibilities of the DCS had broadened, with cuts in government spending undermining development programmes and stemming a vital flow in the leadership pipeline.

Ms Dickinson’s call for action was duly heeded as children’s minister Nadhim Zahawi announced at the conference that DfE would be launching a flagship leadership development programme next year, with training for aspiring leaders as well as support for those new in the role.

In her conference speech, Ms Dickinson described the role of DCS as “the best but possibly the toughest job in the world” which requires those in the role to exert influence without hard power by “cajoling, charming partners to align their priorities with ours and put children first”.

While the leadership development programme could prove important for learning these skills, the scale of the planned programme and its potential impact is unclear.

The increasingly complex and challenging environment DCSs and their staff are required to operate in means child support and protection cannot and should not be done be done in isolation.

While effective cross-agency collaboration is developing in some areas in response to the scourge of criminal/sexual exploitation for example, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that other DCSs have struggled to get vital partners in education, health, police and beyond fully on board with efforts to genuinely share the responsibility of protecting and supporting children.

In this context, during her conference speech Ms Dickinson referred to a particular problem with some schools when she called on the government to “reboot” council powers to enable them to effectively commission support for children with special educational needs and disabilities. She also lamented the “complete sidelining” of councils in education and said it was time to review headteachers’ power to exclude children, a key factor in poor outcomes and increased vulnerability.

During a session on children’s services at the Local Government Association conference last week, Hertfordshire’s deputy leader and cabinet member for children, young people and families Teresa Heritage (Con) said the protection of children can only be effectively achieved with a coordinated approach across all public services to tackle broader causes of abuse and neglect, such as drug and alcohol addiction and mental health.

To back up her point about the need to establish and incentivise joint-working, she called for a “BCF [better care fund] for young people”. But Cllr Heritage added she doesn’t “feel the Treasury gets it” on the need for investment to protect early intervention and prevention services.

During the same session, the DfE’s director for children’s social care Graham Archer addressed the issue of poverty as a driver of pressures on children’s social care. While local government has long-highlighted deprivation as a key factor in child vulnerability which is largely out of councils’ control, the DfE has resisted a commitment to this thesis.

However, Mr Archer suggested a shift in DfE’s position when he said that, while it was not the case that poverty and the need for child protection “go together in a direct way”, DfE had seen evidence of a “causality between the two”.

However, he strongly suggested key decision-makers were not convinced levels of poverty justified increased funding for children’s social care.

Referencing “the language of Treasury colleagues”, Mr Archer said evidence of what works well in early intervention “specifically in practical outcomes” was key to securing increased investment.

While there remains uncertainty over the timing of the spending review, vital for children’s social care services in dire need of government support, the implication that more evidence is still needed to make an impact at 1 Horse Guards Road suggests devising a convincing case for a significant funding boost remains some way off.

Jon Bunn, senior reporter