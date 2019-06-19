Children's social care evidence is key but capacity will unlock the door

The government’s default position when responding to calls for action to address a children’s social care funding gap expected to be £2bn by 2020 has been to point to variations in spend and quality, particularly in areas with similar characteristics, and say we need more evidence to understand what is going on before deciding what is required.

The latest published evidence comes from the final report of the Department for Education’s children in need review which was launched last year in a bd to understand why children with experience of the care system generally do so badly at school.

This shows there were 1.6 million children in need of social care services, including all tiers of statutory intervention, between 2012-13 and 2017-18.

The analysis found 35% of pupils who needed social care in the six years up to and including 2017-18 had special educational needs and 65% had claimed free school meals in the same period.

At least one of domestic violence, mental ill-health or substance abuse was a factor in the assessments of about 771,00 children in need between 2014-15 and 2017-18. The analysis also found a strong correlation between an area’s levels of looked after children and both rates of alcohol-related mortality and the rate of employment and support allowance claimants with mental and behavioural disorders.

Looking at educational attainment, evidence showed children who were in need of social care in the same year as their exams were about 50% less likely to achieve a good grade in English or maths GCSE, with little difference in the likelihood for those on a child in need plan compared to those in care. By the age of 21 half of children in need had not achieved a GCSE or equivalent.

Looked after children were also five times more likely to have spent some time excluded from school than other pupils, with those classified as in need three and a half times more likely.

While a focus on the educational outcomes for vulnerable children in a bid to boost attainment is welcome, there is a sense that a broader perspective on the conditions in which children live and the obstacles they face has not been fully acknowledged by the review.

As Jenny Coles, vice-president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services, asked when responding to the review: “If children’s social and emotional needs aren’t met, if their families are struggling to afford basic things, such as food and rent, then how can we expect them to be ready to learn?”

The evidence further highlights the need for multi-agency collaboration across education, health, local government and beyond to give children the best opportunity to succeed. This approach is firmly embedded in some areas, in its infancy or sorely lacking elsewhere. When budgetary pressures across sectors are acute, shared endeavour, co-operation and relationships can be harder to foster and develop.

Education is vital to helping to change troubled lives into happy fulfilling ones, but the findings of the review simply reinforce what is widely known: the poorer a child is, the more likely they are to require social care, struggle at school and be deprived of opportunities.

This cycle has been perpetuated by a government apparently hell-bent on resisting the logic of investing now to secure improved futures.

For example, funding cuts meant most councils were left with few options other than scaling back Sure Start centres which have been found to improve the health of children in deprived areas and provid vital support to vulnerable families at a key point in a child’s development.

While a focus on evidence and evaluation should not be dismissed, one has to wonder how much more proof government will require before giving the services vulnerable families rely on capacity to provide the scale of support required.

Jon Bunn, senior reporter