Councils and cricket: three inspirations from a World Cup victory

New Zealand have had a couple of notable victories over England in local government terms lately, its councils having poached two of our authorities’ most prominent chiefs.

However, yesterday was not about Birmingham City Council chief Dawn Baxendale’s departure to Christchurch City Council or Jo Miller’s move from Doncaster MBC to Hutt City Council. The Cricket World Cup Final had quite simply the most thrilling climax in the history of the sport – and for once, at the 12th attempt, England won.

This hasn’t been a decade of champagne spraying and fireworks for local government: in cricketing parlance it’s been a decade of painful run accumulation on a difficult pitch, with the required run rate going rapidly upwards. Perhaps because of this there was much in yesterday’s proceedings at Lords to inspire local government.

Civility. LGC has reported extensively of late on the breakdown in civility in local politics. Officers and councillors have been threatened, tempers have flared and some have privately queried whether they want to stay in the sector as anger has risen and cooperation seems to have diminished.

How refreshing then yesterday to see a group of people in an incredibly high-stakes situation behave with dignity, graciousness and civility. The apology of Ben Stokes (not always the most mild-mannered man) for his freakish last-over ricochet ‘6’, the graciousness of England captain Eoin Morgan in victory and the dignity in disappointment of his New Zealand opposite number Kane Williamson was uplifting. Will this herald a new era of civility among the most entrenched anti-development campaigners or local political militants? No – obviously not, but nevertheless, let’s celebrate decency and remind ourselves that it is still possible.

Calm. In a similar vein, yesterday was a reminder that shouting and hysteria don’t generally produce the best results. Morgan was quietly resolute when all seemed lost; a number of players including Stokes and Williamson made slow starts with the bat before beginning to accumulate runs and then there was Jofra Archer. Archer, who is just 24, was chosen by England to bowl the super-over, starting in disastrous fashion by conceding a wide, offering the Kiwis a free run and was then hit for six two balls later. At a time the nation – our national politicians in particular – have lost their heads, England’s cricketers (and their Kiwi opponents) offered a welcome reminder of the value of calm.

Inclusion. The perception from our recent national discourse is that more separates us than brings us together. Division is based on ethnicity, sex, age, region and attitude towards Brexit. England’s team was captained by a man originally from Ireland, Archer was born in Barbados, Stokes in New Zealand, Jason Roy is from South Africa and our spinner Adil Rashid’s grandparents came from Pakistan. There has been too little acknowledgement lately that we’re generally more effective if we work together, whatever our background.

There is also another inclusion lesson that councils should also bear in mind. A Cricket World Cup hosted in England never really came alive when it was hidden away on Sky. However, the satellite broadcaster agreed that yesterday’s game could also be shown on Channel 4, increasing its audience to a peak of 8.3 million.

All too often the local decision-making process is hidden away to all but the most hardcore enthusiasts – those with the time and money to participate. The children who got a rare opportunity to see TV cricket yesterday are unlikely to watch a 100-over council meeting. However, young people are prone to share snippets of information about local services and local dilemmas over social media which has hitherto been obscured in some impenetrable council website. It is time for councils to also reach out.

There are other things that councils could also heed – the importance of flair after some drudgery (yep, every council needs a Jos Buttler). The need for a bit of luck after a lengthy period in which it was absent. And, no doubt, the County Councils Network would highlight how a national system predominantly based on shire boundaries makes you a world-beating nation. However, let’s just savour the moment while we can.

Nick Golding, editor