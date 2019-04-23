Failing Grayling's new tactic

The almost complete lack of activity from the government of late on anything but Brexit, though frustrating, is to some degree understandable. Until we know what form our relationship takes with our largest trading partner we cannot be sure of the future regulatory environment, making policy development more difficult (although, it must be said, far from impossible).

What is less easy to forgive is when a minister rouses themselves from their Brexit paralysis to issue interfering missives about a non-issue, apparently designed to do little more than win a favourable headline in a friendly newspaper.

When the minister in question is Chris Grayling – a man widely regarded as so far from being on top of his own brief he has been nicknamed ‘failing Grayling’ – it is even more maddening.

The transport secretary chose Thursday afternoon, just before the start of the Easter bank holiday weekend, to write to council chiefs reminding them that “distances shown on traffic signs on public highways in Great Britain must be in imperial units”.

For the avoidance of doubt he continues “i.e. miles, miles and yards, or yards”.

Perhaps for the ardent Brexiteer Mr Grayling this does amount to one of the most pressing policy issues of our time, in which case I would suggest he spends some time in our care homes, hospitals or housing offices.

However, the letter was apparently sparked by the British Weights & Measurements Association’s complaint that “unlawful metric pedestrian signs … are popping up in town centres and along sea fronts”.

In an article that appeared in the Telegraph over the weekend, Bournemouth was the only example cited of a place where some signs had used metres. Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council has since said it is in the process of replacing the signs to ensure they comply with the law.

Association spokesperson Warwick Cairns told LGC he thought this was part of an anti-Brexit “ideological mindset” in some councils.

However, Graeme McDonald, managing director of the Society for Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers, said he was “not aware of any significant instances of metric distances being used for traffic signs” and it was “not a priority issue for local authority chief executives.”

Nor you would think, with the future of HS2 reported to be under review and fresh delays to Crossrail (never mind the revelations in the Yorkshire Post this weekend that Mr Grayling delayed announcing a delay to the upgrade of the railway line between Preston and Manchester to avoid questions in the Commons) would it be top of Mr Grayling’s list.

Still, I suppose there’s less room for failure if you take on an issue that wasn’t a problem in the first place.

Sarah Calkin, deputy editor