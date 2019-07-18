Fiddling while County Hall burns

There is an important preamble to today’s LGC Briefing. When you work on LGC you need to have a passion for the subject. ‘Place’ means a lot to us – as it does to you.

My fellow team members therefore respectively feel tied up in knots if deprived of their Staffordshire identity, like it’s a cutlass in the back when they’re without the three seaxes of Essex or somewhat blue without the gold and black of Norfolk. (As an aside, my extensive research for this LGC Briefing uncovered the curious fact that the Norfolk CC coat of arms features a creature which is half lion and half herring, representing Great Yarmouth.) Personally, the Bear and the Ragged Staff of Warwickshire always gets me growling with delight.

Before any District Councils’ Network members exclaim, “I knew it, LGC are all upper-tier loyalists, not least after they credited counties with world-beating success earlier this week,” we should point out that we equally love our hometowns too. However, our hometowns were not subjects of new Ministry of Communities & Local Government guidance issued on Tuesday.

The guidance, Celebrating the historic counties of England, “sets out the rationale for the promotion of the historic counties”. It notes – rightly, LGC would interject – that “the tapestry of England’s historic counties is one of the bonds that draws our nation together”. And we agree that local traditions can foster community spirit and boost tourism.

From the document, counties will learn that in 2014 paragraph 33 of the then Department for Communities & Local Government’s Advertisements Guidance was amended to allow “councils to put up boundary signs marking traditional English counties”. Meanwhile, paragraph 3.47 of the Traffic Signs Regulations & General Directions 2016 “allows the signing of historic county boundaries (although these may not be placed as a substitute for administrative boundaries, which remain prescribed)”.

And then there is the issue of flags. These are covered by the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2012. This means: “A wider range of flags are now able to be flown without seeking express consent, meaning individuals, businesses and community groups are able fly their chosen flag with pride without incurring costs. The regulations specifically include reference to the historic counties of the United Kingdom.”

Tuesday’s guidance (non-statutory, we should point out) helpfully offers counties further resources to help them fly their flag. There’s the ministry’s “plain English guide to flying flags which provides a brief summary of the new controls over flag flying that were introduced on 12 October 2012” and the ministry’s support for the “Flag Institute in producing guidance to encourage a new wave of county and other local flags to be designed and flown”.

The minister exclaiming delight over this week’s guidance was none other than Jake Berry, minister for the beleaguered Northern Powerhouse. He said: “I look forward to seeing the celebrations local authorities across the country have planned to promote historic counties in their communities.” It has been a busy past four months for Mr Berry. During this period he has expressed enthusiasm for the government contest for local areas to find new uses for outmoded Pacer trains and called for the construction of a new Royal Yacht Britannia.

If I break away from dewily-eyed saluting the Bear and the Ragged Staff for a second, I must reluctantly interject a note of scepticism into the ministry-led county party. Flags are cool, county days are ace and county signs rock but why the hell do counties need government guidance to set out how they can do this stuff?

Just imagine the impact on the public perception of a county (or any other local area) if it had the ability to determine its own rules on how it flies its flag! And if it could put up its own sign in a way it saw fit!

While I’m at it, please allow me to venture that there might be a certain amount of additional affection for a county which was appropriately funded to provide adequate social care and children’s services. And libraries.

And then counties could potentially see a boost if they remained politically cohesive. Coincidentally this guidance came from the very government which is breaking up Northamptonshire and denying Yorkshire devolution on a countywide footprint.

Our counties are bearing the brunt of the government’s maltreatment of councils and they are more than capable of celebrating themselves. This is just another example of ministers, who are incapable of actually doing any governing, fiddling while County Hall burns.

Nick Golding, editor