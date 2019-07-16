Forget the spending review, we should be talking about taxation

The question over whether the incoming government will conduct a spending review in time for the start of the next financial year is technically still live, yet it is fast becoming a truth universally acknowledged that it is unlikely to go ahead. Recent newspaper reports suggest our likely next PM Boris Johnson is preparing to set an emergency Budget in September.

However, before Mr Johnson unleashes his flurry of promised tax cuts he would do well to heed the warning from the Institute for Government this week that the UK’s “inefficient” tax system is fast becoming unsustainable.

In its report unveiled today, Taxing Times: the need to reform the UK tax system, the IfG presents a national picture that will be familiar to councils across the country: as spending on the ageing population rises other services will face significant cuts. These particular jaws of doom open up in the late 2020s and will be compounded by trends such as a decline in fuel duty as we switch to electric vehicles and the increasing challenge of taxing corporate profits in the wake of globalisation and digitalisation.

Council tax and business rates currently account for 9% of national tax revenues, according to the IfG’s analysis, the same proportion as corporation taxes. By comparison income tax brings in just over a quarter of tax revenues and VAT a fifth.

The case for greater fiscal devolution and reform of council tax has been made repeatedly by those championing local government in recent years. But while a tourist tax might make a nice pay day for plenty of places around the country, local taxation should not be considered in isolation from the wider system.

For example, the IfG suggests government could mitigate the anticipated loss in fuel duty by introducing road charging sooner rather than later, allowing it to dampen driver anger by cutting fuel duty at the same time. However, it is unclear how this might interact with some councils’ plans to begin charging vehicles as part of their clean air zones.

As we have already seen with business rates, the government’s penchant for introducing reliefs and discounts in line with its own policy objectives has made the link between a council and the rates raised ‘locally’ ever more theoretical. Trends entirely out of local government’s control, notably the rise of internet shopping, have led to widespread calls for reform of the tax from more traditional businesses. Yet could those aforementioned clean air zones interfere with the internet shopping business model by pushing up the costs of delivery? These issues need to be considered in the round.

Any review of taxation would also need to reflect our increasing desire to go green. The government has set a target of being carbon neutral by 2050 so tax policy should be designed to incentivise this. Leaving the EU would mean we have freedom over VAT policy, could this be used to encourage people to buy products sourced or made locally?

As the IfG describes it, the current tax system is “not the result of careful design, but rather the culmination of reforms made by successive governments”. This means the system does not always encourage behaviour we want to see as a society. When it comes to the housing crisis, for example, the IfG says stamp duty may be discouraging older people from downsizing and so freeing up homes for families. It also suggests that current tax policy on self-employed people and individuals operating as incorporated companies may be encouraging the gig economy.

For older people, favourable treatment on tax and national insurance continues to make wealthy pensioners richer, whilst care services struggle to meet demand. Is that even a choice pensioners would make if it was put to them in those terms?

Rather than push for a slice of existing taxes, the sector could argue for a more wholesale review of how and where we raise money to spend on the services we have come to expect as a nation.

As LGC columnist Tony Travers is fond of putting it, the country expects Scadinavian levels of service for US levels of taxation. At around 34.5%, the UK ranks 20th out of the 36 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development when it comes to tax revenues as a proportion of national income, according to the IfG. In Denmark this figure is in excess of 45% but the scale of this gap suggest the government has room for manoeuvre before we are paying £ double figures for a pint of beer.

Surely the impending departure from the EU offers an opportunity to think seriously about our future as a nation and design a tax system that reflects the world we currently live in and nudges us into the one we would like to see.

Sadly, this would require the kind of serious, grown up approach to complicated set of interrelated problems and ambitions that there does not appear to be much public or political appetite for right now.

Sarah Calkin, deputy editor