Has local government really got an audit problem?

Recent years have seen a number of high profile audit scandals in the private sector. In the wake of the collapse of major firms such as BHS, Carillion and Patisserie Valerie questions have understandably been asked about why their auditors did not raise the alarm.

The scale of the issue in the private sector has led the government and its regulators to set about conducting a number of reviews and investigations into the audit market. Now local government is to get its own audit review, chaired by Sir Tony Redmond, a former president of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy.

The current audit arrangements were introduced by the Local Audit & Accountability Act 2014, which is only now coming into full affect with the audit of 2018-19 accounts. This saw the abolition of the Audit Commission and the subsequent creation of Public Sector Audit Appointments which has procured auditors for the vast majority of councils. PSAA awarded five year contracts to six audit firms and says it has reduced the fees paid by the sector by 18%.

The government had committed to reviewing the impact of the act at the time of its approval, but the terms of reference for the review, which was formally announced by communities secretary James Brokenshire today, said it had “assumed greater significance” due to the developments in the private sector. It also highlighted recent questions raised about the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s oversight of the sector by the Commons public accounts committee.

But is there evidence that there are problems with audit on the same scale in local government?

Implicit in much of the discussion around the issue is the suggestion that the sector cannot possibly have managed a decade of austerity and increasing forays into commercial activity without widespread issues.

Local government has only had one high-profile financial failure in recent years when Northamptonshire CC effectively declared itself bankrupt in 2018. However, in both 2015-16 and 2016-17 auditors KPMG issued an adverse conclusion on the council’s arrangements for securing value for money. Adverse conclusions are not widespread: only two other councils – Bristol and Birmingham city councils - were issued with them in 2016-17. The ministry would have been aware of this and could have intervened sooner in Northamptonshire if it had chosen to.

Auditors have also raised concerns about Somerset CC when it was in financial difficulty.

Yet even if auditors are picking up major issues, there is concern the current arrangements do not allow them to be as thorough as they once were and therefore do not provide the required level of reassurance to officers, members or the public.

The review’s terms of reference say increased commercial activity by councils has “led to a perceived widening of the ‘expectation gap’” between what users expect from an audit and what auditors’ responsibilities entail.

The new boss of the National Audit Office Gareth Davies, himself a partner at audit firm Mazars before taking on the role, said yesterday that he felt “uncomfortable” that local government auditors were not finding more “warning signs” given the changes in the sector in the past decade

He told delegates at the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy’s conference in Birmingham that there was “something in” the view that the drive for efficiency in audit had gone too far. LGC has heard complaints that many auditors are not the sector experts they once were and indeed the profession has recently acknowledged recruitment and retention problems.

EY recently blamed recruitment problems for its decision to inform 19 local authorities that it would not meet the July 31 deadline for accounts to be audited, saying it could not afford to risk the quality of the audits by appointing auditors without suitable experience.

The fear is the squeeze on fees will only exacerbate this problem as those coming up through the ranks are not able to spend the time required getting to know the sector and its business.

Speaking to LGC today, Mr Brokenshire stressed the review was not intended to pave the way for the recreation of the Audit Commission. This will be welcome news as it is hard to find a chief executive or leader who laments the body’s passing.

The review will though examine whether the savings the government expected from its abolition have materialised. It should also tell us whether the sector is currently paying fees that are too low but a price that is too high as a result.

