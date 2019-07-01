Lessons for Boris Johnson from ancient Rome

It’s the first week of July which means only one thing. The local government circus packs its bags and prepares for its annual pilgrimage to be beside the seaside in Bournemouth, there to endure trial by plenary sessions, fringes, roundtables, drinks receptions, dinners and injudicious late-night plans.

All things being equal, it’s an appositely jolly setting to go through the motions (literally in the case of climate change appeal to the assembly), for us to open up to the post-Porter era, share ideas, views and gossip. Castles made of sand fade into the sea, eventually. But given the unreal, almost decadent times, we are living through, an abundant supply of a material suited for temporary use, destined to be swept away by the incoming tide, it seems a comfortable metaphor.

So in the absence of any industrial grade policy cement, sand will suffice, whether in the form of announcements of cash bids for the Stronger Towns Fund and cohesive communities or such like. And this can be said without regret or recrimination. Without a strong or stable centre, our cast list of ministers and quite possibly their shadows, are unlikely to last the summer season in this end of the pier show.

This is feels as good a time as any to reverse the usual question and to counter what a capable, modern and responsive central state should look like and how it should be structured to support the idea of place.

Last week in his towering Chamberlain lecture, Lord Kerslake – the ultra hard-working Crossbench peer, regional policy’s very own ‘Mr Commission’ – warned even without attendant Brexit paralysis, the nation faces a decade of disruption from globalisation, demographic, technological and climate change.

For ‘Whispering Bob’ over-centralisation, structural weaknesses in our political economy and entrenched regional inequality will hamstring any attempts to absorb and respond to these future shocks.

There’s so much at stake but so little certainty. In recent weeks both the Greater Manchester and the West Midlands CAs have released their visions for industrial strategy and inclusive growth – with a strong emphasis on good clean local growth and connectivity to advance decarbonisation. These vanguards are rightly setting the pace, but with Greg Clark’s extended political fortunes not seen as likely surviving beyond the end of the month, where does this leave the only part of the May legacy worth preserving?

And as the Stronger Towns Fund itself testifies, the sense of ‘what about us’ in areas that feel left behind and lacking investment largesse, and which may feel they will never get a fair suck of the sauce bottle, will remain a politically potent one. For Lord Kerslake, one answer to quelling the ‘metro vs retro’ conundrum is, as it was for Lord Heseltine before him, unitarisation of non-metropolitan England.

Tellingly, Bob had his Boris anecdote. In the now well-reported exchange which had the Uxbridge MP conclude, after a negotiating London’s housing plan, that within “every disaster was an opportunity”. The telling aside, was that in Boris’s case, this is often an “opportunity for further disaster”.

Rome, wasn’t built in a day. And like Lord Kerslake’s adopted Sheffield wasn’t just built on seven hills. It was also built on fratricidal anger. All of this will be keenly felt by classics scholar Boris Johnson, whose book A Dream of Rome on how political and cultural unity was once forced on the European landmass was turned into a watchable BBC documentary during his London mayoralty.

And as Livy, the historian of ancient Rome, would have it character is fate. Our destiny isn’t so much in the stars dear Brutus as in our humours, our mindset, our heart and passions. That admixture of our strengths and weaknesses and their conflict with the wider world and contingent circumstances. And events, dear boy, events.

Perhaps if we were to follow the Johnsonian Roman history lesson to a logical end, we could look to 69 AD as a year of phenomenal disruption – the year of the four emperors which spanned the murder of the insanely out of control emperor Nero and the speedy demolition of two pretenders in rapid putsches. A year that the veil of power was seen to be merely that.

The first of the four, Emperor Galba, was weak, old and out of luck. Posterity doesn’t remember him much beyond a savagely memorable character assassination from the historian Tacitus. “Omnium consensu capax imperii, nisi imperasset.” Which roughly translates as everyone thought we would get away with ruling as an emperor, until he actually started acting as one.

Not exactly an inspiring phrase, but possibly the kind of thing you could find space to daub onto the side of a winebox-constructed London Routemaster bus.

Jonathan Werran, chief executive, Localis