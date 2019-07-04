LGA 2019 review: while the centre implodes, we’re the sensible ones with the glow-sticks

Fourteen hundred delegates today left the surreal microcosm populated by people only interested in local government that has been their home for the past two or three days.

They emerged blinking and bleary-eyed into the real world in which people don’t have time to worry too much about local government because they’re too preoccupied by whether their parents get the care they need, their children are supported to have the best start in life and joining that campaign to ensure no more unsightly developments occur in their area.

Most delegates agreed that this year’s Local Government Association annual conference had an upbeat atmosphere. This was only partially down to the sight of Sevenoaks DC leader Peter Fleming (Con) dancing whilst wearing glasses fashioned from glow-sticks to Barking & Dagenham LBC chief executive Chris Naylor’s 1980s DJ set.

One Conservative figure told LGC the newly intensified debate about how local government can help mitigate climate change had given the sector a new purpose, which (ironically) alongside Bournemouth’s glorious weather had given delegates a sunny disposition.

This was by no means a conference at which ministers arrived with headline-grabbing baubles to improve local services. The complete collapse in national politics meant that the ministers were fairly open in admitting that they had nothing to offer. Housing minister Kit Malthouse and local government minister Rishi Sunak pulled out of their sessions entirely.

The enthusiasm shown by health secretary Matt Hancock about health and wellbeing boards this morning is the sort of thing that local government would normally lap up. However, we’re little more than two weeks away from a new prime minister – and, inevitably, a massive cabinet reshuffle. Do the warm words of a cabinet minister who’ll most probably be in pastures new very shortly really matter? Not really. “Whatever!” might be a fair response.

One thing Mr Hancock did not address was Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson’s put-down of his ‘guilt taxes’, designed to wean Britain off fags, alcohol, fat and sugar. Mr Hancock, of course, is one of Mr Johnson’s most prominent cheerleaders and it has been widely reported that he was not briefed of the former foreign secretary’s views in advance. The ‘guilt tax’ fiasco surely reached its nadir in the hour before Mr Hancock’s speech when one of his departmental ministers reacted with fury to chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss’s support for Mr Johnson’s plans.

“Bollocks,” was Department of Health & Social Care minister Caroline Dinenage’s one word tweet in response to Ms Truss’s viewpoint. This is what has become of ministerial collective responsibility following Brexit contagion.

And, of course, there was no indication from Mr Hancock either of when pigs will fly or when the social care green paper will be published.

Housing and communities secretary James Brokenshire did on Tuesday announce a review into the auditing of councils. LGC heard speculation that he may have originally sought to go a bit further. Perhaps, it was said to us, that the secretary of state is seeking to develop “conventional weaponry” to deal with a council that shows signs of becoming the next Northamptonshire CC by allowing its reserves to run down or by overspending. At present they only have the “nuclear” option of full-scale intervention.

And, for Labour delegates, there was no shadow cabinet minister. Well, shadow Brexit minister Keir Starmer did make a private appearance to discuss the inevitable and shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne was also in attendance, but there was no podium appearance. Contrast this to leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition David Cameron’s dutiful LGA speech year in, year out, last decade, as a prelude to all the love and devotion he showed to local government when he won power.

The Lib Dems had party leadership frontrunner Jo Swinson in town this morning, promising a “devolution revolution”, although “Lib Dem leadership contender promises devolution” is probably as unsurprising headline for them as it is for us.

But this was a conference about local government: how we’re coping, what we’re doing despite Whitehall paralysis and Brexit’s omnipotence.

A Tory leader this lunchtime told LGC that he and his colleagues were optimistic that Brexit, one way or another, would be settled soon. He gave the impression of not caring whether it took place or not but was confident that the current log-jam had to be released.

Conservative councillors were given more of an indication than anyone else about whether this indeed the case. They had a private hustings, offering leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt an opportunity to make even more spending commitments that will nullify the budget-balancing objective of the past decade.

Every single report I have personally received of the event has contained almost exactly the same wording. Mr Johnson offered “no detail” while Mr Hunt was “boring” and “not inspiring”. It seems detail matters less than charisma – Boris appeared to be the choice of the not necessarily representative cross section of leaders I spoke to.

So almost certainly Mr Johnson – a man so recently a figure in sub-national, not national government – is about to become our next prime minister, although should he want to get anything done he surely has to throw himself at the mercy of a general election to win a workable majority. More turbulence will be order of the day in central government. In the meantime, our council leaders will be the sensible ones – the sensible ones with glow-sticks.

Nick Golding, editor