So does your council stand alongside Greta Thunberg?

In an era in which our national politics have broken and figures of national authority have lost the plot there is something truly wonderful about Greta Thunberg.

To do a quick recap of what’s been going on nationally, politics have been in a logjam after the electorate voted to leave the EU but couldn’t indicate how to do so, then elected MPs unwilling to compromise on how to implement the referendum result. This led to such a breakdown in order that one minister has possibly leaked secret National Security Council discussions to get one over their Tory leadership rivals.

In contrast, then 15-year-old Ms Thunberg, who is autistic, last summer became so concerned about climate change following a heatwave and wildfires in Sweden that she decided to refuse to attend school until after the Swedish general election. Her movement has grown into the School Strike for Climate with 1.4 million pupils taking part globally.

Over a similar timescale the Extinction Rebellion movement has used non-violent resistance to protest against environmental collapse. Over the past 11 days it has brought parts of London to a standstill. Yesterday it blocked the entrance to the London Stock Exchange.

Ms Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion are, of course, protesting against the most important thing in the whole world, the thing that threatens the future of humanity and every other living thing, as well as every single person’s wellbeing and the global economy, with the potential to give rise to innumerable wars.

Brexit, of course, does not offer a solution to this problem. Indeed, as global warming cannot be tackled alone by a nation state then withdrawing from a union of 28 countries surely presents an impediment to sorting out the world’s most pressing problem.

This week, Ms Thunberg visited Westminster. She told MPs: “You don’t listen to the science because you are only interested in solutions that will enable you to carry on like before. Like now. And those answers don’t exist anymore. Because you did not act in time.

“Avoiding climate breakdown will require cathedral thinking. We must lay the foundation while we may not know exactly how to build the ceiling.”

It is easy to poke holes in Ms Thunberg’s vision. It’s easy to be idealistic when you don’t have to win an election and you don’t have to worry about how to increase or (more realistically) maintain living standards and jobs. But this doesn’t mean that she’s wrong.

When so many national politicians have been drunk off their own idealistic stupor – one of a nationalistic nature and one which nearly every credible economist believes will make our economy poorer – it is pure hypocrisy for them to criticise Ms Thunberg for naivety.

It now falls to local government to decide whether it is part of the new politics or old.

Local government, you’ll be aware, has many areas of responsibility. As guardian of place, it has significant responsibilities for both the local environment and local industry (which in many cases will be of the heavily CO2 emitting variety). It has a role in protecting natural environments but also ensuring rising populations are housed and served with good infrastructure. It is not easy to reconcile all of these responsibilities.

However, reconcile them councils must.

Some councils have declared climate emergencies. For instance, a motion by Green councillor Carla Denyer last November saw Bristol City Council commit to an ambitious plan to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Her motion declared: “All governments (national, regional and local) have a duty to limit the negative impacts of climate breakdown, and local governments that recognise this should not wait for their national governments to change their policies. It is important for the residents of Bristol and the UK that cities commit to carbon neutrality as quickly as possible;

“Cities are uniquely placed to lead the world in reducing carbon emissions, as they are in many ways easier to decarbonise than rural areas – for example because of their capacity for heat networks and mass transit”

Mayor Marvin Rees (Lab), who gave his support to the move, is required to report back to the council within six months on the steps being taken to make carbon neutrality reality.

Similar steps are being taken in Greater Manchester CA, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2038. Mayor Andy Burnham (Lab) last month held an environmental summit highlighting policies including all new development being carbon neutral by 2028 and investment in building retrofit and renewable energy which could create 55,000 local jobs.

Mr Burnham said he was listening to young people in Greater Manchester and elsewhere protesting against climate change.

“We have a science-based deadline and a deliverable plan putting us on a path towards it. Achieving our ambition will be very challenging, but it is the right thing to do,” he said.

“We believe this sets us apart from other UK city-regions and puts us at the top table globally. The big challenge is how we use the need to take fossil fuel out of our lives and economy to transform Greater Manchester so it works for everyone. That’s the challenge I have set myself as mayor, and it’s the challenge that I am setting today.”

The fact that tackling climate change is our biggest challenge does not mean it is one we should shirk.

In nearing a decade of austerity local government has shown creativity and innovation in reshaping its services. It now must show a similar zeal to the local drive to climate change.

There are of course those in local government who query what impact their small authority can make when its footprint and powers are miniscule in comparison to, say, the governments of the USA, India and China.

However, the case of Greta Thunberg shows how someone apparently powerless can overcome the odds to make a huge difference. Councils need to decide if they stand alongside Greta Thunberg – and there is only one right answer to this question.

Nick Golding, editor