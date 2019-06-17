The BBC's TV licence dilemma feels all too familiar

Pity the BBC. It has recently been on the horns of the sort of dilemma with which councils are all too familiar.

News headlines this week have been awash with outrage about the BBC’s plans to scrap universal entitlement for over-75s to claim a free TV licence and instead restrict the benefit to those who are in receipt of pension credits from 2020.

The BBC has tried to explain that with the government no longer covering the costs from central coffers, the broadcaster has had to make provision from within its own budget. With the costs of this benefit projected to amount to about a fifth of the BBC’s budget, it has faced a delicate balancing act between meeting the needs of a targeted group while recognising its responsibility to serve the whole population.

Councils live this dilemma on a daily basis. Although we often characterise the battle of the past decade as being statutory versus discretionary services, what our communities are really experiencing is an erosion of universal services – parks, libraries, street lighting, etc – as shrinking budgets are increasingly absorbed by support needed by the most vulnerable households with the most acute needs. Largely this means social care.

In some cases, it is government policy that is directly responsible for creating this tension. When council tax benefit was changed to council tax support in 2012 and localised, the funding was reduced and pensioner protection mandated. That left councils with a difficult choice: start charging poor working age households council tax or find deeper cuts to service budgets to make up the difference.

However, the example of concessionary fares shows that if universal services are not properly funded, it makes a mockery of the attempt to provide extra help to households deemed most in need. Councils have been arguing since the policy of offering free bus passes to pensioners was introduced that they have never been fully compensated by government for the costs of the scheme. As LGC reported earlier this year the latest estimates put the gap at more than £650m a year.

Under austerity, the situation has become worse, as concessionary fares act as a fixed or even rising cost that has to be serviced by squeezing budgets for other services. Including, ironically, subsidies for public transport. In some parts of the country, pensioners are guaranteed free travel but there are no buses running through their communities because councils can no longer afford to subsidise the routes.

The saga of the free TV licenses may not be over. It is entirely possible that the government will bow to public pressure and find the money to cover the costs of the original terms. Or that the BBC will do the same and reverse its decision. Either way, there is a real risk that we will fail to wrestle with the real lessons.

Both the free TV licenses and concessionary fares schemes illustrate our failure as a country to plan for the long-term. It seems to catch us continually by surprise that costs of public services may rise as our population ages. We cannot keep avoiding an honest conversation amongst ourselves about the level of taxation that will be needed to sustain the level of services we expect not just now, but over the next 30 or 40 years.