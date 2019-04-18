The latest addition to the local government lexicon

This week saw the addition of a new term to the local government lexicon: Oxfordshire CC and Cherwell DC announced they were looking to expand their joint working under an arrangement they referred to as “non-structural reform”.

Announcing their plans, which include looking at business cases for joint working in HR, finance and regulatory services, they described the approach as one that “aims to ensure that services are designed around people, communities and places rather than organisational boundaries”.

In other words, while officer-led services will become increasingly integrated in a bid to both save cash and improve experience, no councils are getting abolished and no councillors will lose their seats.

The debate over reorganisation in two-tier areas is always highly charged and often bitter, and nowhere more so in recent years than Oxfordshire. Back in February 2016 the county was blindsided when the districts published a proposal to reorganise into four unitaries that cut across county boundaries into Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire. There followed an acrimonious and bitter row which raged for almost two years until the prospect of a multi-million pound housing and growth deal for the whole of the county brought peace of a sort in late 2017.

Oxfordshire and Cherwell agreed to begin working together last year with Cherwell chief executive Yvonne Rees becoming joint chief of the two councils in October. Solidly Tory Cherwell, led by mild-mannered Barry Wood since 2004, has a history of joint working, having shared services and a chief exec with South Northamptonshire since 2011. With the latter set to be abolished if, as expected, Northamptonshire is reorganised into two unitaries, Cherwell faced absorbing additional costs if it was to go it alone.

A report to go to Oxfordshire’s cabinet next week highlights other county and district case studies, such as Suffolk CC and Mid Suffolk and Babergh DCs which are said to have saved £13m since 2011 through some horizontal and vertical joint working.

It also points to North Yorkshire CC and Selby DC where the councils share finance, are exploring sharing legal and HR, and have a number of shared senior posts, including Janet Waggott, who is both Selby’s chief executive and an assistant chief executive at the county.

Oxfordshire and Cherwell assistant chief executive Claire Taylor said none were working together to the extent that her councils were.

LGC understands the County Councils Network has commissioned some work to explore the opportunities offered by closer working between counties and districts and to support its members in building those relationships. However, it is expected any savings will be marginal compared to that which the network’s 2016 report suggested could be realised through full unitarisation.

By this time next year we could have seen the end of two-tier government in two more counties if plans for unitaries in Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire proceed. But the government’s requirement that all councils in an area support reform proposals means we may not see much change elsewhere anytime soon.

By focusing on service delivery, rather than organisational reform, it could be argued the approach being taken by Oxfordshire and Cherwell is a more sensible one than sparking a debate over boundaries and identity that inevitably gets feelings running high. Both councils insist they are not interested in organisational boundaries. But whether ultimately, if the approach is taken to its natural conclusion, Cherwell will make itself all but obsolete remains to be seen.

Sarah Calkin, deputy editor