Why Labour is still having nightmares about polling day

Commentary on the worries besetting Labour councillors - that were clearly evident in Bournemouth this week.

The Conservatives may have lost significantly more seats than Labour at this year’s local elections (net figures of 1,335 compared to 86) but the results are equally if not more worrying for Labour. Conversations LGC had at the Local Government Association conference in Bournemouth this week suggest the results are causing alarm among many senior councillors outside the capital.

Perhaps it was this growing unease, combined with the party’s worst opinion poll result ever on Thursday, that prompted its most senior councillor, Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes, to make his most explicit public criticism yet of the national party.

In an interview with LGC, the chair of the LGA’s Labour group and member of the party’s National Executive Committee, said it worried him that the party cared “more about the opinions of an increasingly narrow membership than the people that elected us to serve them”. He warned this would lead to “electoral disaster”.

Earlier this week LGC published an investigation into the rise of Independent councillors at this year’s polls, where they won more than 1,000 seats, equivalent to more than 14% of seats being contested. The Greens and the Lib Dems also did extremely well, leading to a flourishing of rainbow coalitions across the land.

Hartlepool BC for example, now has nine parties represented in the council chamber, three of which – the Independent Union, Veterans’ & People’s Party and the Conservatives – have formed a minority administration.

This should be a cause for concern for Labour. On Stoke-on-Trent City Council the Conservatives formed an administration with local party the City Independents in 2015. This year, after Jeremy Corbyn launched his local election campaign there, the Tories bucked the national trend to gain eight seats and the party is now the dominant partner in a second coalition between the two parties. It seems the City Independents, who count former Labour members among their number, acted as a gateway for voters in what has traditionally been a strong Labour area to consider voting for the Tory party.

Cllr Forbes noted today that old “tribal” alliances in politics are breaking down. As one Stoke councillor put it the new generation do not have the “industrial mindset” that has helped guarantee Labour support in many parts of the country.

The sense from LGC’s research is that while Conservative losses were concentrated in district councils and often related to hyper-local issues or planning disputes which by their nature will pass, outside of major cities Labour’s losses and declining vote share often feel part of a wider malaise that has been a long time coming.

In the Tees Valley LGC was told Labour councils had become “complacent” and there was a “disconnect” between voters and the party, both locally and nationally.

Ultimately for any opposition party to be losing seats and control of councils when the party of government has been in power for almost a decade, and has been making a hash of the major policy issue of the day, is an indictment of the national party’s performance.

Undoubtedly there will be some good Labour administrations and councillors who lost power in May – the leader of the Labour group on Middlesbrough Council told LGC voters did not value the “fantastic work” the party had done in the town.

LGC is in no position to judge whether this particular claim is well founded. Fantastic work may have been done but, if so, it clearly was not enough to satisfy voters, or perhaps they were fed up by things not within the council’s control. Either way, Labour councillors have the right to expect the party’s leadership to be championing them nationally and explaining to the public the current constraints placed on its councils.

Whether Independents took seats from Labour or the Conservatives, a unifying theme was an ambition to do politics differently. Most did not operate a whip and there was talk of a more “consensual” and “conversational” style of politics, or in other cases one that was more business like: in Middlesbrough the new Independent mayor asked councillors to apply for positions on his cabinet.

Clearly the public sees the failure of politics to address their community’s challenges in a meaningful way and blames the system. It is not altogether clear whether the system is a bigger problem than the individuals currently at the heart of it nationally or the policies, or lack of policies, they are putting forward.

Sarah Calkin, deputy editor