Why new housing is more than a numbers game

So how will you ensure your new town is not isolated? Will you put in a road or hope you can somehow negotiate the construction of an additional railway station?

Will your new settlement be large enough to offer critical mass to support sufficient bus services to satisfy the majority of prospective commuters? You may fear in your heart of hearts that most residents (in the short-term at least) are likely to use their car, adding to your historic town centre’s congestion problem.

But then again, motoring is changing. Technological innovation is moving at a breakneck speed, as futurologist Matthew Griffin, founder of the 311 Institute, told LGC’s inaugural Future Places event in Birmingham this week. Sky taxis have already been piloted in Dubai, while Mr Griffin predicted the primary means of taking us from A to B would be pod-like self-driving electric vehicles (cars look every different if they don’t require pedals or steering wheels – they could be your personal entertainment zone, or mini-hotel).

So, if such predictions are to be believed, how are planners and directors of place supposed to react? Could investment in a road or railway line be obsolete if its superseded by new technology before the capital investment into it has reaped a return? And before you start placing electric car charging stations on all of your streets, perhaps it is best to heed Mr Griffin’s prediction that they themselves soon become unnecessary as ‘wireless’ battery technology becomes widespread.

Neil Taylor, interim director of borough development at Basingstoke & Deane, told LGC this sort of uncertainty had led to only one transport solution for the 3,500-home Manydown development, which is part of overall plans to build 15,000 new homes in the next decade. The council is doing nothing – for the time being at least. A strip of land leading to the new settlement is being reserved to be filled with whatever means of pioneering mass transit eventually proves to be the most viable, be it a monorail, guided bus-way or whatever else appears promising within the next few years.

“We don’t know what it is yet. We are leaving space for the transport of the future,” Mr Taylor said.

Fiona Bryant, strategic director of Cambridge City Council, told Future Places how, with even those on £60-£80,000 incomes unable to afford housing in the city, 100,000 homes had to be built in the surrounding countryside.

“This means they are commuting,” she said. “We may not have driven our housing crisis but we have driven our congestion crisis.” It is hoped that the metro system planned by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough CA will ensure Cambridge fulfils its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050 – despite the impending growth in commuting.

But it’s not just about transport.

As Bev Hindle, director of Oxfordshire Growth Board, noted: “Places need to be places by themselves, not places that are the last place you can get a seat on the train.” He was dismayed that the main metric by which many residents judged Bicester’s new station was that they could get to London sooner.

The residents of Ealing LBC “don’t talk about £x billion of investment and Heathrow expanding – they really value their high streets and people love their green spaces, and a lot of them have a historical interest”, as the council’s executive director of regeneration and housing Tony Clements told the event.

Local character and history not only facilitate pride in communities – but also attract new investment. Ealing’s Pitzhanger Manor, the one-time country retreat of the architect Sir John Soane, has been restored into an art gallery at a cost of £12m, and is “the first thing in the brochure of all the developers”, Mr Clements said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, noted how economic forces tended to result in places becoming segregated. Warehouses flocked to well-connected places such as Wakefield or Northampton while young professionals dominated city centres before fleeing to the suburbs to start families.

He described diversity as a “public good”, which the market “doesn’t do well”. However, he was dubious about the extent to which planning policies could bring about social change.

On the question of local empowerment Mr Carter had a warning: “When you give more power to places, they sometimes go backwards not forwards. The planning system gives all of the weight to the people there but not to the people who aren’t there.”

The nimby being in the ascendancy is not necessarily good for Homes England, the lead public agency with an influence in ensuring whether the nation hits its target of 300,000 new homes built each year.

Homes England chief executive Nick Walkley urged councils to seek its support in getting development started on the hardest sites, such as one in Burgess Hill in West Sussex where development has been held up for a decade by land disputes, or the garden festival site in Liverpool, delayed by 20 years. Development at the two sites is now beginning.

While Mr Walkley confessed his organisation was a “bank in all but name”, he added: “It’s not just how you get more money out of Nick, it’s what you do with it.”

Asked if housing was “just a numbers game”, he insisted – with specific regard to Blackpool and Great Yarmouth – that social problems should be a key component in determining whether areas received money, even if the government was yet to come fully on board.

“The rules of the game are shifting now,” he said. “It’s not all a money problem to be focused on high [housing] demand - but the argument has to be won across the government.”

Mr Walkley expressed concern about the dominance of the “big six” builders, who he said were leading to a lack of diversity in the housing market.

“When people say that developments all look the same, that’s hardly surprising,” he said.

So much of the coverage of new housing refers to numbers. But at the end of the day people want to live in communities – communities that support prosperity, fairness, health and vitality.

New development – and councils’ role in it – is so, so much more than a numbers game.

Nick Golding, editor