Why skills devolution is crucial to coping with automation

The increasing adoption of automated technologies in the workplace is a global challenge with local implications. Key Cities’ latest report, Cities in Action: Workplace Automation, adds to the growing body of research highlighting the place-based nature of the likely impacts of automation. It also makes recommendations to the UK and devolved governments on how they can work more closely with places such as mid-sized cities to address these impacts.

Occupations involving a large proportion of repetitive and routine tasks, such as shelf-fillers and elementary sales personnel, are at high risk of automation. Projections suggests that automation could displace around 7 million jobs in the UK in the next 20 years. However, job losses linked to automation will not be evenly distributed throughout the country.

Places with a high share of ‘at risk’ occupations in their workforce, such as the UK’s mid-sized cities, will see more jobs lost to automation than places with a comparatively lower share. Centre for Cities has forecast that 20% of current jobs in British cities are at risk of displacement by 2030 because of automation and globalisation. For 19 of the 21 mid-sized key cities featured in the analysis, that figure is higher than 20%. In four key cities (Sunderland, Wakefield, Doncaster and Huddersfield), more than 25% of existing jobs are at risk.

One of the most-cited opportunities of rising workplace automation is the creation of higher-skilled, more interesting and better-paid jobs, some of which will be in new sectors. But there is no guarantee that the opportunities derived from the 7.2 million jobs automation is expected to create in the UK by 2037 will be evenly distributed throughout the country. High-skilled private sector jobs, which are generally higher-paying, are more likely to be created in cities that are less exposed to automation because they already host larger shares of the high-skilled private sector occupations expected to grow by 2030. On the other hand, in mid-sized key cities such as Bradford and Chatham, only around one in ten jobs expected to grow by 2030 are in higher-skilled private sector occupations.

It is therefore crucial that the UK’s policy response to automation is not based on a narrow one-size-fits-all approach. That is why one of the recommendations made by Key Cities’ economic growth commission in its report is that comprehensive skills devolution should be piloted in mid-sized cities. This would involve the UK and devolved governments transferring skills powers and budgets to mid-sized cities and working with them to trial national programmes, such as the UK shared prosperity fund and the national retraining scheme, before they are rolled out across the country. Piloting comprehensive skills devolution in mid-sized cities would give local authorities and partners the flexibility to develop targeted skills programmes and attract more businesses offering higher-skilled jobs to the area.

For the UK and devolved governments, mid-sized cities are ideal testbeds for city-level skills devolution. Their compact size and scale enable them to convene local partners swiftly to respond to new opportunities and thoroughly test the impacts of national schemes before wider rollout. They are experienced collaborators, used to working closely with partners across sectors and political parties to realise shared ambitions. They also have land available to host advanced manufacturing and testing facilities for the new technologies that will be needed to deliver the government’s industrial strategy.

The place-based nature of the likely impacts of workplace automation makes mid-sized cities pivotal to the success of the UK’s policy response. If education, employment and skills policies are designed to help mid-sized cities mitigate the risks and thrive on the opportunities presented by rising workplace automation, those policies will work effectively to support people, places and businesses in all parts of the country.

Peter Box (Lab), chair of the Key Cities group & leader of Wakefield MBC