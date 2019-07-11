Why the new PM must overcome social care inertia

I suppose it is encouraging that adult social care has featured strongly in the race to succeed Theresa May as Conservative party leader and prime minister.

It should have done with a current and former secretary of state for health and social care having been involved, with incumbent Matt Hancock withdrawing last month and Jeremy Hunt, now foreign secretary, having made it through to the final run-off.

The contest coincided with three powerful BBC documentaries exposing the reality of private hospital care for people with learning disabilities and of delivering services in Somerset.

The quality of discussions has been at best depressing and at worst quite shocking. There is acknowledgment the sector is facing a crisis, that it is mainly about the care of older people, and it is all rather difficult.

The candidates, and those questioning them, were reacting to another wave of disquiet about the availability, quality and reliability of services. This has turned up the heat on the Care Quality Commission as regulator, the behaviour of some care providers, and the impossible juggling act required of councils.

This reinforced the central problems with the adult social care debate. It is about other people and not us. It is caused by an ageing population. It is a crisis always about to happen but never quite triggered. This was reflected in the leadership contest where the issue was described but without any real sense of what needed to happen to achieve good outcomes.

The default answer of government for the last two years has been a green paper to set out possible options and seek a political consensus on the way ahead. For a long period, this looked like something aimed at the care of older people only. Its scope seems to have expanded but its chances of ever seeing the light of day has diminished. The policy vacuum caused by Brexit uncertainty has sucked out the energy and political momentum.

The strongest sector voices are highlighting the impact of growing demand and budget cuts and calling for substantial investment. They point to those no longer getting help, having to fund their own care, the stress on carers and on the impact on the NHS. The overarching impression is of a plethora of difficult issues that need tackling simultaneously.

There is a huge risk that the language of crisis and complexity will reinforce the political inertia and keep this on the incoming prime minister’s ‘too difficult’ pile.

The solutions are being built now at a local level. They are the product of local conversations about what people would like to see happen. They are cleverly designed ways of keeping people independent, new types of services, and new ways of funding them. They are linked to bigger conversations about the future of building-based care and redirecting resources.

It is tough to address but by no means hopeless.

Andrew Cozens is an independent care and health specialist