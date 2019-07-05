Lib Dem front-runner pledges 'devo revolution'

The front-runner in the Liberal Democrat leadership contest has pledged a government led by her party would instigate a “devolution revolution”, in which principal authorities’ powers would be enhanced.

Speaking to the Local Government Association annual conference on Thursday, Jo Swinson, promised “more powers for principal local authorities over education, health and social care, transport, planning, housing and the environment”.

However, Ms Swinson, currently the Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson, indicated scepticism about the mayoral model used in combined authorities. She backed “a new tier of democratically-elected devolved authorities across England, replacing the mayoral model that concentrates too much power in the hands of one person”.

Ms Swinson insisted devolution “only works if councils are properly representative of the communities they serve”, endorsing the use of the single transferable vote in local elections. Its use in Scotland, she said, had reduced the number of uncontested seats from 67 in 2003 to three in 2017. Analysis by the Electoal Reform Society found there were 148 such seats at this year’s English local elections.

She said she supported all-women and all-disabled shortlists for local elections and urged legislation to allow BAME shortlists too.

Ms Swinson also offered support to the public health approach to knife crime instigated by Glasgow City Council, which she said had contributed to its murder rate dropping by 70% since 2005. However, she said the battle against knife crime would not be won without investment in youth services.

“Making these youth services available should be a statutory duty for local authorities, and the Liberal Democrats will provide the necessary funding to inject life back into our youth services and re-establish youth workers as a vital link between young people and their communities,” she said.