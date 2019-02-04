Major management restructure following London leader's departure

A restructuring at Lambeth LBC has created five new directorates but only one with a permanent director.

In a message to staff, chief executive Andrew Travers said a senior management review had led to “a number of departures and arrivals” ahead of the new structure taking effect on 1 February.

He explained the new structure was intended to “enable growth and development in the borough”, and “protect our core revenue streams to help our most vulnerable and our key services”.

The announcment comes soon after Jack Hopkins (Lab) was last month elected leader, succeeding Lib Peck (Lab) who has become director of the London Mayor’s new Violence Reduction Unit.

Mr Travers said investment would be targeted at early help and preventative services and Lambeth would commission and deliver services to “promote care and independence”.

He added the council would achieve this by tackling inequality as “there are persistent inequalities of opportunity and outcome in the borough and we will continue to challenge this”.

The council would work in partnership with our communities and “promote trust and confidence” and deliver value for money, Mr Travers added.

Emma Peters is the interim director, sustainable growth and opportunity; Bayo Dosunmu is interim strategic director, resident services; Annie Hudson is strategic director of children’s services; Fiona Connolly has become acting director, adults and health; Christina Thompson is the interim director of finance and investment.

Mr Travers said a recruitment campaign would begin this month to fill permanent roles.

Lambeth has been approached for further comment.