New County Councils Network chairman announced

The County Councils Network has announced its new chairman will be Hertfordshire CC leader David Williams (Con).

Mr Williams beat Philip Atkins (Con), leader of Staffordshire CC, in a ballot of Conservative leaders and group leaders. Because the Conservatives dominate county chambers one of their number will replace the current CCN chairman Paul Carter (Con), the leader of Kent CC, who completes his term on 19 September.

Cllr Williams was previously CCN spokesman for health and social care.

He said that his immediate priority for his term was ensuring greater financial certainty for CCN member councils, and redoubling the organisation’s focus on the “place-based” leadership role of counties in delivering good local growth and public sector transformation.

“Whilst there are excellent foundations in place, our members face severe financial uncertainty,” Cllr Williams said. ”We must immediately intensify our efforts on making a compelling case for additional funding for the sector, securing the implementation of the Fair Funding Review, and reforms to adult social care.”

He also called for a “wider positive vision for the strategic role of counties in supporting post-Brexit economic and housing growth”.

“We will have to move quickly over the coming weeks to make the county voice heard with the new prime minister and ministers,” he added.

The CNN has had an overwhelmingly Conservative leadership since it was founded in 1997 and all of its chairs have been Tory apart from one, 19 years ago.

This election is thought to be the first contested election for the Conservative leader.