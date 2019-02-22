Northants approves maximum council tax rise

Northamptonshire CC has used the flexibility granted to it by the government to increase its council tax by 4.99%.

Communities secretary James Brokenshire last month gave the council exceptional powers to raise council tax 2% above the threshold that requires a referendum.

This followed a warning from commissioners that the council would not be able to set a balanced budget this year, as it continues to recover from issuing a section 114 notice last year.

The government was thought to be concerned to give the successor councils a more stable financial inheritance when the county is split into two unitaries in 2020.

The increase, which was approved as part of the budget by full council yesterday, means the county will raise £303.33m through council tax at a Band D rate of £1,236.10.

Leader Matt Golby (Con) (pictured) said: “For the last year it has become customary for the words Northamptonshire County Council to be associated with crisis. That has now changed”.

He said for most people the council tax rise would be between 75p and £1 a week, and “even with the increase Northamptonshire will be the second lowest charging like-for-like county council”.

The budget includes investment in adult social care centres and homes and in increasing occupancy at the council’s residential children’s homes.