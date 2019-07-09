Racism, intimidation and bodycams – councillors reveal experiences

Councillors and officers have given new accounts of the scale of abuse, violence and intimidation they experience and the extreme measures they are taking to deter it amid growing concern over a breakdown of political civility.

Precautions taken included the use of armed security, the wearing of video cameras, and removing their telephone numbers and home addresses from council websites, as well as avoiding social media.

Personal experiences – including the use of racist language, being filmed in an intimidating manner and having their car overturned – were shared as the Local Government Association launched a guide to support councillors experiencing intimidation, at its annual conference in Bournemouth last week.

The session came soon after LGC published the findings of a major research project which uncovered the level of abuse officers to which officers have been subjected.

Former Newham LBC councillor Seyi Akiwowo (Lab), who was first elected at the age of 23 but stood down after a four-year term last year, explained the impact of the abuse she received after footage of her speaking in support of Syrian refugees in the European Parliament “went viral”.

“I was called all forms of the N word. I received death threats,” she said.

She expressed her dismay that, in an era councillors’ home addresses had to be published, the abuse reached an extent that “the police came to my door to check I was OK”.

Ms Akiwowo subsequently formed the Glitch not-for-profit organisation that seeks to end online abuse.

Dave Stewart (Con), leader of Isle of Wight Council and chair of Hampshire’s Police and Crime Panel, described a situation in which a “person who was quite intimidating” was told not to come to a panel meeting but bypassed security and was told to leave.

“They took a camera out, they went around all of the panel members videoing them,” Cllr Stewart said.

“They shouted out [to security officers] ‘you can’t touch me – you aren’t a police officer’.”

After this the individual was arrested by a police officer attending the meeting.

Cllr Stewart, who previously had a 31-year career in the police, holding senior roles with the Hampshire Constabulary, said: “Police have a power of arrest in certain circumstances but as a police officer you’d rather not use that unless you have to. Police officers are mindful of their powers – they will be confronted with legal challenge if they get things wrong.”

Tracy Darke, the service director of growth economy and culture at Milton Keynes Council, who previously worked as Warwick DC’s head of development services, said: “I’ve had a forklift truck turn over my car and put it in a ditch. That’s part of having responsibility for planning.”

Meanwhile, Richard Dodd (Con), the chairman of Northumberland CC, said he was one of a group of local councillors who had acquired bodycams following a dispute with protesters against a school closure.

Terry Richardson (Con), the leader of Blaby DC, said armed police had been brought in to provide security when a “traveller family” put in a planning application. The applicant in question had previously “photographed every single councillor in the chamber” during the rancorous planning dispute.

Although Cllr Richardson said he had “taken far more abuse since I became leader than before”, he vowed: “I will never take my address and phone number off [published material].”

Home security was a key feature of the debate at the LGA session. The Local Elections (Principal Areas) (England and Wales) (Amendment) (England) Rules 2018 allow councillors to request that their home address is not made public.

Sarah Boad (Lib Dem), a Warwickshire CC councillor who has been an elected representative for 32 years, said: “I’ve noticed a change – I do find that local pressure groups are encouraging their members to knock on councillors’ doors. They are publishing councillors’ addresses. It encourages confrontation. My son is 16 – I don’t want him to answer the door to that.”

Debbie Wilcox (Lab), leader of the Welsh LGA, said: “Many councils are removing home addresses and home phone numbers from websites.”

Hannah Dalton (Ind), deputy chair of the LGA safer and stronger communities board and a councillor on Epsom & Ewell BC, urged some councillors to change their behaviour to improve the civility of politics.

“I’ve been present when politics becomes personal, where remarks are made with an intention to belittle or intimidate rather than talk about the issue,” she said. “That’s in the council chamber!

“It’s seen as the cut and thrust of politics, it’s tribal, everything is seen as fair game.

“Those who feel most vulnerable and isolated are retreating from the debate.”

The LGA and Welsh LGA publication, Councillors’ guide to handling intimidation, notes that ”The growth in public intimidation is putting people off standing as local councillors.”

It contains a series of steps members and councillors should take to protect themselves.