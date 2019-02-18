'A forward-looking approach to tech will let you work wonders'

A productive workforce will always be among a leader’s top priorities, and having the right tools and support for staff is key.

Yet many organisations have let the work experience fall behind the one staff get at home, despite usually spending more.

Modern platforms and a digital culture let organisations build a more efficient, responsive and collaborative working environment. The latest technologies are critical to improving services and saving money.

With Windows 7 approaching end-of-life, local government must explore what’s possible in a modern digital workplace.

Designed for mobility and ease of use across devices, upgrading to Windows 10 and Office 365 can supercharge productivity, easing collaboration, boosting security and simplifying administration. Staff can work remotely and on different devices and access and share vital information easily and securely.

But even Windows 10 and Office 365 are no longer leading platforms. Organisations should plan still further ahead for the cloud. Upgrading provides the perfect foundation to adopt more cloud capabilities, or operate on the cloud entirely.

Once in the cloud, it’s possible to cut IT costs and access emerging tech that would be impractical or too costly to build and run internally, including machine learning and robotic process automation.

If mention of ‘robots’ conjures visions of Doctor Who, you’ll be relieved to know we’re not talking about robots in our offices. Robotic process automation is another tool: a virtual, cloudbased workforce that can make existing staff more effective.

Organisations shouldn’t just be building this automation into strategic plans, but applying it, even on a small scale.

By automating repetitive activities like form-checking, transaction processing and refunds, councils can save time and money, with research suggesting potential cost reductions of up to 80%. It frees existing staff to focus on making a meaningful difference in the lives of citizens when it matters.

With citizen expectations skyrocketing, local authorities should also look to reinvent the customer experience. With better integrated cloud-based services, organisations can meet citizen needs more quickly and efficiently.

With capabilities like omnichannel engagement, personalisation and self-service, it’s possible to improve citizen satisfaction and cut the cost.

Local government shouldn’t wait to explore these new possibilities. Tech is evolving faster than ever, and transformation is inevitable. It’s time to embrace this productivity revolution.

Sean Grimes, managing director for cloud and IT, Agilisys