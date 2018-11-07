'Are councils sitting on a goldmine of untapped data?'

As generations evolve, so do their needs and wants.

The last favourable digital experience a citizen has had will become the benchmark for every future one, including those with the public sector. Local authorities face a growing expectation to modernise public administration, only achievable through true transformation. Coupled with this is the reality that the future will see limited additional financial resources.

Authorities have traditionally looked to the back office to create efficiencies and savings. The public is now becoming the best tool to drive transformation. The key is ensuring services can be provided in a simple, accessible, cost-efficient way.

Gathering data and analytics from multiple sources across customer service operations can help create organisation-wide change. Sharing information with parts of the business that do not interact directly with customers allows them to visualise the impact their daily decisions have on customer experience.

So how are we driving this change? First, removing silos between council divisions by engaging them in evidencebased customer service discussions allows them to create joint initiatives to solve shared problems.

Second, helping senior managers empathise and visualise the most painful experience gaps from their residents and local businesses will allow them to make better decisions. Likewise, helping operations understand where demand arises from prompts internal action.

And finally, intelligently using data alongside customer demographic information helps understanding of patterns and predicting the impact of significant events to reduce demand and costs.

As we develop this joint data-informed, customer-centric approach, we expect to see initiatives lead to service redesign, helping to solve more complex service issues, particularly as councils continue to move to digital services.

There are lots of opportunities to transform how some services are provided and encourage councils to shift from a reactive to a preventative mindset. This will be especially valuable to councils that engage third parties to serve their customers.

The better intelligence and customer insights they use to govern those contracts, the better they will be able to manage potential risks.

We are excited to use this approach to help our clients design services that meet the expectations of residents and businesses. Partnered with the deployment of data analytics, there is a real opportunity for local authorities to not only survive but thrive.

Chris Melia, head of digital customer experience, Capita