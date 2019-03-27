Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

Ministers should concede they are incapable of undertaking a full spending review
 Menu 

Birmingham could end in-house waste service

27 March, 2019 By Mark Smulian

  • Comment

Birmingham City Council’s troubled waste service could be handed to another operator following a review in response to the authority’s £6m strike settlement.

A report to the council’s cabinet said that waste industry consultancies should be invited to bid to review the service. LGC’s sister title MRW reports.

It said: “It is important to recognise that the council requires a ‘blue sky’ approach to this activity, and bidders are expected to take an unconstrained view of the possible options rather than solely consider remodel options regarding the existing in-house service provision.”

Successful bidders would be expected to start work in May on gathering data, followed by “an in-depth analysis of the current service [and] a best practice review of current market providers, with an options appraisal to ensure that a future service delivery model is an efficient, cost-effective, best in class service”.

Bidders must also undertake a ‘gap analysis’ between Birmingham’s systems and processes and best practice found elsewhere, and make recommendations for immediate efficiencies and savings.

Birmingham has a population of a million people and almost 420,000 households, from which the council moves 250,000 tonnes a year of domestic waste. It also deals with a further 494,000 tonnes of commercial waste.

The review was agreed by the council following the £6m settlement last week of strike action by the Unite and Unison trade unions.

Meanwhile, auditors have decided to take no action over possible unlawful spending by the council on waste services.

A report for its audit committee said that during an earlier strike in 2017, in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, contractors for housing repairs arranged to collect waste from council tower blocks.

Some £800,000-worth of this work was charged to the housing revenue account, which is supposed to be used solely for housing management.

Former council leader Sir Albert Bore raised concerns that this was unlawful. The report found some of the spending had been unlawful and said officers should work out how much to reimburse the housing revenue account.

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.