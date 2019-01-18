Your browser is no longer supported

Public health should be overseen by the guardian of place, not the guardian of hospitals
LGC special report: Commercialisation

18 January, 2019

  • Comment

LGC has created a special report on commercialisation, in conjunction with DWF, assessing the challenges organisations are facing, the commercial models available and the strategies being adopted across the UK.

We consulted over 150 organisations through a survey, in-depth interviews and a roundtable, gaining views from senior executives, elected members, trading company directors, local enterprise partnerships (LEPs) and the private sector to provide real insight into this rapidly developing agenda.

Click on the image below to view all articles

