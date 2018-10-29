Six building blocks to become an insights-driven organisation

Technology and government leaders are increasingly aware of the power held within their data, and the need to deliver actionable insights from it.

But faced with siloed systems, resource constraints and compliance challenges, government organisations are struggling to put in place the people, process and technology change needed to help them become insights-driven. Following these six steps can help organisations use data to underpin decision-making at every level.

First, a clearly defined strategy and roadmap are essential. Your strategy should define where you want to get with your data, analytics and insights. The project should ideally be carried out in phases, accompanied by a roadmap that sets out the journey.

Second, ensure you have high-quality data. Unifying citizen datasets and creating a singular view of citizens means insights are easier to spot. Building a 360-degree view of each citizen profile adds context to the single view data and aggregates all the interactions between that person and your organisation.

Third, appropriate technology is needed to help turn data into insights. This may include a master data management package to create the single view, software to combine data and tools that reveal the right insights at the right time.

Fourth, you must have the right people and skills. A senior officer with responsibility to drive data and analytics across the organisation should lead the transformation project. Given that successful analytics programmes are organisation-driven, not IT-driven, the chief information officer should only be responsible for delivering the technology.

Fifth, create the structure needed. An organisation must be structured in the right way to adopt new technologies. Particularly, a change in attitude and culture is vital if an organisation is to break away from a siloed approach.

And lastly, put appropriate processes in place to govern how data is used and ensure you’re consistent and compliant with all necessary regulations.

While this may sound like a big task, the key is to start integrating data insights slowly, developing small projects that will deliver gradual but noticeable improvements in your organisation. Once you start delivering results and demonstrating the benefits, securing buy-in and budget will become progressively easier, paving the way to becoming truly insights-driven.

Trevor Hodges, head of business insight and analytics, Civica Digital