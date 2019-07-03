Special report: how local councils are innovating

This special report was sponsored by the National Association of Local Councils. The topic was agreed by LGC and Nalc. The report was commissioned and edited by LGC. See LGCplus.com/Guidelines for more information.

sue baxter Here’s how we can capitalise on ‘parish power’ Sue Baxter, chair, National Association of Local Councils (NALC) I’ve always been struck by the words of the anthropologist Margaret Mead. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world,” she said. This especially rings true when I think about how England’s 10,000 local (parish and town) councils and their 100,000 councillors are building stronger communities. Our unique place-based role – as local government bodies yet grassroots community organisations – has rapidly evolved in recent years. We are doing more and increasingly innovating. That is why I’m convinced local councils are well placed to help the government and principal authorities tackle the challenges they face, especially post-Brexit. But to capitalise on this “parish power”, as local government minister Rishi Sunak calls it, we will need help, such as through the comprehensive spending review. We need another deal on council tax referendums and access to relevant government grants, for instance. Then we really will be able to ignite and unleash the power of our communities to change not just themselves, but the world too.

Education:

Great Aycliffe Town Council

Being the main contact for Ofsted inspectors is not generally part of the job description of a town clerk. But it’s a responsibility Andrew Bailey holds, because Great Aycliffe Town Council plays a central part in the provision of early years education.

St Oswald’s Pre-School sits in one of the town’s many parks. It employs eight members of staff, who together offer education for up to 40 three-year-olds and 12 two-year olds in this County Durham town.

That the town council runs St Oswald’s represents, Mr Bailey says, an understanding of the needs of the local area. “We have had a number of ex-headmasters or ex-quite senior teachers over the years on the town council. So there was very much a recognition that if this service was needed, we would provide it. There’s a big commitment to it.”

And the indication is that the commitment is paying off. On each of the five occasions Ofsted has inspected, St Oswald’s has been rated good.

Economic development:

Northwich Town Council

When Chris Shaw was growing up, Northwich town centre was a bustle of activity. A shopping centre called Weaver Square housed Woolworths, which also had an entrance on the high street and a throng of people walking between the two.

But when the company collapsed in 2008, it started a challenging time for this Cheshire town. “Northwich is your typical northern town,” explains Mr Shaw. “And like every town it was struggling.”

It was a situation staff at the local council were determined to address. And so, in partnership with the local principal authority, Cheshire West & Chester Council, efforts began to regenerate the town centre.

Among the results: the decoration of local underpasses with artwork from local schoolchildren, Christmas and Easter extravaganza events, the installation of over 90 hanging baskets, and a monthly artisan market.

Asked just how he and his colleagues brought such a transformation about, Mr Shaw points to the value of local partnerships, strong connections and pooling funding and workforce. That’s not just with the principal authority, but with local traders.

“I’ve grown up here and we [on the town council] know most of the local businesses, and we’re in the town a lot – we do a lot of the events, and we’ll make a point of going down and visiting businesses, seeing what they want.

“It’s a collective of things that make the town successful, and that collective can only be done by partnership working and working with others,” he argues. “It can’t be done on your own.”

Funding:

Seaford Town Council

golf

Visit the East Sussex town of Seaford and you can’t fail to spot the brightly-coloured beach huts. They provide a perfect view over the pebble beach and the sea, but also an important source of income for the town council.

Back in 2015, when James Corrigan joined the organisation as town clerk, money was in short supply. “We’re still not awash with it, but we’ve gradually grown the balances,” he reports.

The town council operated golf course has provided one key means of so doing. A clubhouse was turned into a restaurant/bar – The View – for the use of all members of the local community. Last year, the overall business generated a surplus of over £125,000.

The beach huts were another important part. “We built some new high standard huts to sell. Each one of those brings in a profit of about £17,000 to the council which we can then reinvest in the seafront. We also have short-term beach huts, which are much cheaper to build but we rent them out on a daily basis and they bring in a good revenue as well.”

It all means that, according to Nalc, the council is now the biggest generator of non-taxpayer income in the country, with £1.72m generated on top of its precept. Mr Corrigan argues that’s been made possible by considering the unique potential of the area. Don’t be surprised, for instance, if you spy the famous Seven Sisters cliffs appearing more frequently on TV and cinema screens: the council earns revenue from the use of its land for filming.

“We did have some film companies coming here to use that view, but we developed a marketing strategy to get more here,” says Mr Corrigan. “So we’ve gone from a filming income of roughly £8,000 to £9,000 to £72,000.”

‘A unique position to talk to the community’

gregah roughead

Interview: Gregah Roughead, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council

“I was 18 when I first became a town councillor. I’d had aspirations to enter the world of politics later in life, but when a sitting councillor in the area suggested I should give it a go while young, I decided to stand.

“Growing up in a town that was seen to be in decline, and our decision makers becoming more remote due to the abolition of Berwick-upon-Tweed BC, was my motivation. I wanted to try to see that downtrend halted.

“When first elected, most people like to think they can change the world overnight. Everyone soon realises this is sadly not the case. But I would like to think we are now seeing things heading in the right direction, into an era of delivery for Berwick.

“One of my proudest moments was being elected town mayor at 22. As a mayor you are in a unique position to have the opportunity to talk your community up to a wide range of people. For me, that included bishops, A-list actors, diplomats, government ministers and the prime minister.

“While I was mayor, we established the Berwick Regeneration Commission. It’s a joint body between the county and town councils and supports projects that can help rejuvenate our community. There are already plans for a £11m new water treatment works, £20m leisure centre, £15m school and £25m hospital.

“I think local councils are typically a fantastic force of volunteers who work hard for the greater benefit of their communities. Some achieve extraordinary things. The sector certainly needs to continue to shine a light on local councils and talk about those positive stories.”

Youth services:

Woughton Community Council

Ask Steve McNay to describe Woughton and he immediately characterises it as a brilliant place to live and work. The town council manager then adds that there are some challenges – not least being the most deprived ward in Milton Keynes.

“But one of our parish councillors uses this phrase frequently: we may be poor financially, but we’re rich in community and spirit.”

In part, that’s down to a strong youth service. Run from a dedicated building, it’s home to groups for LGBTQI+ young people, young parents and those with special educational needs. There’s also a recording studio, a gym, dance sessions, an intergenerational gardening project, sexual health services and food projects.

Mr McNay says there is commitment from the town council to fund “year-on-year through our precept the things that matter most”.

“And one of the things that consistently comes back from our residents is that youth provision is essential.”

He thinks in part that’s because many issues that are a worry elsewhere in the city and the country are less of a concern in Woughton.

“We don’t have a big issue with, for example, gang culture. We don’t have an issue with knife crime, whereas in other areas of the city those are growing issues. Our teenage pregnancy rate is down.

“I think people are able to see and therefore value the work that we’re doing.”

Health and wellbeing:

Alcester Town Council

In common with many small towns in rural areas, Alcester – which has 8,000 residents and sits five miles from Stratford-upon-Avon – has a significant older population. A third of the people who call the place home are over 65 and some struggle with wellbeing.

“I think the town council has had the conscious view that they wanted to do something to help,” explains Vanessa Lowe, town clerk. “But to start they didn’t know quite what they could do, because town councils don’t do that kind of work, generally.”

But in 2015, the opportunity came to apply for a grant to change that. The town council set up a health and wellbeing board – mirroring the approach at principal authority level – and then, through transformation monies from Warwickshire CC, it was possible to hire a dedicated health and wellbeing coordinator. The specific aim: to support older people and help tackle loneliness.

When that grant money came to an end, the town council decided the work wouldn’t stop. It is now funding the post through its precept. It means “complete flexibility”, Ms Lowe says, and to that end there has been an extension into looking at youth mental wellbeing.

Each of the town’s three secondary schools now has pupils trained in mental health first aid. It’s a scheme that has caught the eye of neighbouring areas – two schools in the next two towns wish to replicate the approach.

Arts and culture:

Leigh-on-Sea Town Council

What to do with the attic space of a community centre? For Leigh-on-Sea Town Council, the answer was to give it over to an artist in residence.

“It is a very arty community, so it just fitted in perfectly,” explains town clerk Helen Symmons. “We have a children’s programme that runs during the school holidays, so they get involved in that, and in all the events we do in the community.”

Around 2,000 people a week now visit the centre, where art adorns three corridors and the staircase. “It gives groups that don’t have exhibition space the opportunity to display their work in a public area.”

Ms Symmons believes it’s an example of how town councils can help enrich local communities. “I think the biggest misperception from district and borough councils is that we’ve got no powers. They’re never quite sure what we can and can’t do – and actually there’s lots we can.”

‘Putting my passion into place’

sabrina poole2

Interview: Sabrina Poole, Cirencester Town Council

Sabrina Poole was studying politics at university when she decided to stand for the town council in her hometown. “I was commuting to internships in London but there was another town councillor who was around my age,” reports Ms Poole, who was elected in July 2017 representing the Green Party.

“That made me think I’d prefer to also be a town councillor, and put my passions and interests into the place I grew up.”

She argues local councils have real influence over the “culture and aesthetics of a town” – so long as people get involved. “Your town will only ever be as good as those willing to be part of it, from businesses to councillors to volunteers.”

‘The town or parish council will be a fabulous asset’

Jonathan Flowers, independent chair, Improvement and Development Board for Local Councils

It wasn’t until he became deputy chief executive at Bedfordshire CC that Jonathan Flowers first properly encountered local councils.

“If you live and work in London and work in unitary councils, then you don’t necessarily know they exist,” admits Mr Flowers. “But when I found out about them, I thought they were fantastic – something you’d need to invent if they didn’t exist: hyper-local, democratically accountable, with local tax raising powers.”

He suspects that his previous ignorance is one that will be shared widely across the sector. “Of course, some of these councils are actually really small,” he admits. “But there are 515 that have a precept that do their tax raising over £250,000. And we’ve actually got 49 councils that precept over a million. And so in the place where they are, they can be potentially quite a significant force.”

Concludes Mr Flowers, who now serves as the independent chair of NALC’s improvement and development board for local councils: “In the kind of world we’re getting into, councils need to understand the assets that exists within their community and make the most of those. And in some areas, the town or parish council will be a fabulous asset.”