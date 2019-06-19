Street: 'We are leading the fourth industrial revolution'

It is indicative of Andy Street’s work ethic that our interview is scheduled for a time when most of us are still hiding under the duvet covers. Such is his hectic work schedule, 7.15am was the only time the West Midlands mayor could squeeze me in. I am told by his staff that long days are the norm, rather than the exception.

street andy for web West Midlands CA mayor Andy Street

The mayor has particularly good reason to be busy at the moment. He has just launched the local industrial strategy for the West Midlands, becoming the first area of the country to do so.

The region is growing fast with output up 27% over the past five years, which Mr Street proudly attributes to “collaborative politics” – something that’s been glaringly missing from Westminster lately.

“Nobody knows who is going to be running most of the councils here, which really forces that team work”

Nationally, the Conservatives lost more than 1,000 seats in the local elections, but he claims only one of those seats was in the West Midlands CA area. The Tories now control two metropolitan councils there – Walsall and Solihull MBCs - and provide Dudley MBC with its leader.

“I don’t think there is any other area of the country where the metropolitan councils are Conservative led to that extent,” he said. “We are very confident that whatever happens in Westminster, the Conservative message is getting across on the doorsteps locally.”

Although the political balance at West Midlands CA is tipped four-three to Labour, three of its Labour councils have been run by the Conservatives in the last ten years, and Mr Street says it is the unpredictability of local politics there that fosters a more collaborative spirit.

“Nobody knows who is going to be running most of the councils here, which really forces that team work,” he said. “If you’re in a city where you know who is going to be in charge, that doesn’t come about. I honestly believe that if you are united in what you want to do – apart from the odd political spat along the way – it gives confidence to the business community and to central government to invest here.”

Mr Street claims the fact that Birmingham City Council’s Labour leader Ian Ward’s name is on the front of the 85-page local industrial strategy document, as well as Mr Street’s, reflects their collaborative ethos.

Their strategy envisions the West Midlands as experiencing something of a technological-industrial renaissance. Outside the window of the Birmingham city centre café where we meet, evidence of the region’s vibrant economy is evident - a new metro line is being built, and a short walk away, construction work is just beginning on the controversial new HS2 railway station.

The West Midlands played a key role in the first industrial revolution, when Birmingham was known as the city of 1,000 traders, and Mr Street believes that his region, “after falling away, has now bounced back”. “We are now leading the fourth industrial revolution”, he declares - although he concedes that this might sound like jargon.

But the list of futuristic technologies being planned for development in his region is striking. Birmingham is now the testbed for the UK’s 5G technology, and the £80m UK Battery Industrialisation Centre is due to open in Coventry next year. Investments are also being channeled to develop data-driven healthcare and autonomous vehicle innovations.

Mr Street warns that the region’s entire industrial strategy is “underpinned” by HS2. The idea of scrapping it, which has been much bandied about in Westminster circles of late, incites a sense of outrage from him. “HS2 is absolutely a foundation stone on which so much is built. The cash for Birmingham’s metro extension was negotiated as part of the HS2 growth strategies four years ago, so it’s not just about building a vast line, it’s about all the connectivity in the region that then comes off it which underpins the future productivity of the region.”

Mr Street is staying tight-lipped about which conservative politician he would like to see take over the leadership role. But needless to say he would not be favourable to Boris Johnson, a longstanding critic of HS2.

“There is criteria that has to be met in our future leader, and the most important one is who is going to be able to make the long term investments that serve the Midlands and the north in a real genuine one nation approach,” he said. “We’ve got to see resilient leadership capable of forcing through big long-term decisions around transport investment, skills and housing policy, which is absolutely critical. I want to see someone who will unite the party, and who will lead from the middle ground - because the Conservative party is always best in the middle ground. You can narrow down the field from that.”

Mr Street is a particular fan of one cabinet minister not to throw his hat into the ring – Chris Grayling, who has been nicknamed ‘failing Grayling’ by some parts of the media following a series of high profile gaffes. “I do think it’s unfair that he gets such a bad rap,” he said.

He points to Mr Grayling’s agreement that that the West Midlands Executive - a group of 16 councils - should have joint oversight of the West Midlands trains franchise, describing it as “the first time we’ve had a proper devolution of train authority”.

”Chris Grayling has been superb in getting behind out transport system… He has worked with us in a very positive way on a number of things,” he adds.

Through his work on the industrial strategy, Mr Street has also worked closely with business secretary Greg Clark, who he describes as “brilliant”. But he admits it took a long time from when the industrial strategy was first announced as national policy, in November 2017, to its launch in May, and is laying some of the blame for that at government’s feet.

“We were ready by January so the last bit took a long time, just getting the launch date sorted out with government,” he explained. “This strategy wasn’t just developed by civil servants sat in a room, there was evidence to be collected. We did a lot of consultations with businesses, universities, LEPs, and then of course we had to get the government on board with what we thought locally. It is a very important point that it started off being locally produced, then we said let’s get government on this, so we’ve ended up with something that was co-produced.

“Actually, I don’t mind that I invested a year in this because it got me to the point where everybody is standing behind it.”

Mr Street came into the public eye through a decade at the helm of the department store chain John Lewis, and he is relatively upbeat about the future of bricks and mortar retail.

“I don’t believe we are facing boarded up high streets. Online retailers are starting to scale back refunds and returns policies, and the profitability of the online model is becoming a challenge,” he said. “I think that traditional retailers will find new ways that they can compete with online businesses to draw people into them. It’s really about the experience and service that goes with it.”

But he also admits “you can’t put the genie back in the bottle” when it comes to online competition, and councils need to explore new uses for their town centres so they are not dependent on retail. “Other things have got to be alongside it as well – public services and more housing, for example - and it’s about how you get to that new purpose of the town centre. Because people still want to be sociable, they still want to be in public spaces to mix, but the problem is that towns still have many branches of fairly similar fashion chains.”

Along with the combined authorities in Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region and West of England, West Midlands CA has been piloting 100% business rates retention since 2017-18. Mr Street believes this has been instrumental in paying for services in a “virtuous circle”.

“Because the economy has grown here in recent years, we have kept the business rate uplift, which has really helped to provide the functions of the combined authority transactions,” he said.

But the mayor is also a proponent for reform of the tax system, stating that “business rates no longer reflect modern business and are too weighted to business with property”. He is due to speak this month at a treasury select committee on how taxes need to be modernised, and says he believes that tourism tax “should definitely be explored”. “It will be very interesting to see what is going on in Edinburgh – I genuinely open to the idea [of a tourism tax], but I would like to see more proper work done on it to explore it.”

Mr Street has also recently proposed a simple tax on SMEs, which he is keen to emphasize is not an extra tax. “It’s really saying that rather than having all the complexity of lots of taxes, let’s just have one flat rate. Interestingly, small businesses have said to me ‘yes we really approve of this, get rid of the bureaucracy’ - but I don’t want the Treasury to be any worse off.”

