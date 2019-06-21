Think tank says poverty is up in powerhouse

Pay has worsened and child poverty increased in northern England in the five years since the launch of the Northern Powerhouse, the IPPR North think tank has said.

Northern Powerhouse was established by then chancellor George Osborne to improve the economy of the three northern regions.

But the think tank said that despite some positive signs the northern economy had suffered because most decisions were still made by central government and had not been devolved.

The IPPR said that since 2009-10 the north had seen a £3.6bn real terms cut in public spending, while the south east and south west saw a £4.7bn rise and London a cut of £256m.

It said public sector employment fell in the north by 2.8% since 2014 - a higher rate than in the south - and its foreign direct investment was down by 23.7% against a national average of minus 21.5%.

Although Transport for the North has been established with a £70bn investment plan, the IPPR North said transport spending rose by £330 per person London but only £149 in the north since the powerhouse began.

Since 2014 the number of children living in poverty in the north has increased by 200,000 to 800,000 and weekly pay increased by only £12 - equivalent to 2.4% - compared with £19 (3.5%) nationally.

Despite these problems there were signs of improvement since the powerhouse’s launch, with economic growth in the north 10.7% against 10.6% nationally and the region’s productivity gap with the rest of the country having narrowed slightly.

IPPR North senior research fellow Luke Raikes said: “All of England’s regions have serious economic problems - including our capital. Power and resources are hoarded in Westminster and people in all corners of the country miss out.

“That’s why the Northern Powerhouse agenda is important. If we work to power up the north, we can build a fairer, stronger economy for the whole of the UK.”

Susan Hinchcliffe (Lab), chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and leader of City of Bradford MDC, said: “While positive steps have been taken to address the economic challenges facing the north, this analysis underlines the need to dramatically increase the pace and scale of investment if we are to truly rebalance the economy and raise living standards for all our communities.

“As a starting point, the Government must recommit to delivering HS2 in full and fund Northern Powerhouse Rail, with a line going through Bradford city centre, as fundamental building blocks of the 21st century transport system the north needs to unlock its full economic potential.”

Northern Powerhouse Rail, sometimes called HS3, would be a line from Newcastle and Hull via Leeds and Sheffield branches to Manchester and Liverpool.