Tony Travers: the visible nature of austerity makes it global news

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
British local government has become global news. The impact of eight years of austerity on councils in Britain has made them interesting to foreign correspondents based in the UK.
Already have an account? Sign in