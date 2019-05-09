Tories hold on to LGA by tiny margin

The Conservatives have narrowly held on to control of the LGA, following last week’s local elections.

The results of the elections, which saw the Tories lose more than 1,300 seats, means the party now holds 38.8% of the political balance. This is a steep fall from the 43.4% it had in 2018-19 and only 0.8 percentage points ahead of the Labour party.

As the largest party the Conservatives will elect the next chair of the LGA. Current chair Lord Porter must stand down this year after serving the maximum four year term.

Labour, which lost 86 seats, saw its share of the LGA political balance fall from 38.8% last year. The Lib Dems are now on 12.5% up from 9.7% and the Independent group, which represents independent and smaller party councillors in England and Wales including the Green Party, are now on 10.7%, a rise on the 8.1% it had enjoyed previously.