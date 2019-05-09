Your browser is no longer supported

Calkin sarah new mastead

The deputy editor

Local elections have left things looking a bit grey
Tories hold on to LGA by tiny margin

9 May, 2019 By

  • 2 Comments

The Conservatives have narrowly held on to control of the LGA, following last week’s local elections.  

The results of the elections, which saw the Tories lose more than 1,300 seats, means the party now holds 38.8% of the political balance. This is a steep fall from the 43.4% it had in 2018-19 and only 0.8 percentage points ahead of the Labour party. 

As the largest party the Conservatives will elect the next chair of the LGA. Current chair Lord Porter must stand down this year after serving the maximum four year term.

Labour, which lost 86 seats, saw its share of the LGA political balance fall from 38.8% last year. The Lib Dems are now on 12.5% up from 9.7% and the Independent group, which represents independent and smaller party councillors in England and Wales including the Green Party, are now on 10.7%, a rise on the 8.1% it had enjoyed previously. 

 

 

 

 

  • Andrew Brown9 May, 2019 2:56 pm

    "Control of the LGA" when you have less than two in five of the seats. Hmmm.

  • Anonymous9 May, 2019 3:05 pm

    Imagine how irrelevant they would quickly become if this hadn't been the case!

