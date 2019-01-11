Transport chiefs call to plan homes around rail

Planning for new homes at rail transport hubs in city regions will help deliver more homes without urban sprawl and increased car traffic.

That call has come from the Urban Transport group (UTG), which represents the metropolitan and regional transport authorities.

Its report The Place To Be said putting public transport “front and centre in new residential and commercial developments”, would minimise the need for future residents to use private cars.

But it said that in 2015-17 there were planning permissions given for 220,000 new homes in England’s city regions that were more than two kilometres from a station – equivalent to 53% of permissions granted.

New homes could be planned for near or adjacent to stations or on brownfield sites near railways where new stations could be provided.

UTC chair Tobyn Hughes, managing director of the Tyne & Wear transport body Nexus, said: “Transit-oriented developments are an idea whose time has truly come. This is because they have the potential to help meet the UK’s housing demand and reduce car-dependency and urban sprawl, whilst contributing to a host of wider public policy goals for city regions.”

Mr Hughes said to make this a reality, city region authorities needed a national planning framework that favoured transit-oriented developments over car-based, low density sprawl and a funding framework that made it easier to capture the value of developments to improve their transport connectivity.