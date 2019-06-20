Two vie for CCN leadership as Carter stands down

Leadership of the County Councils Network (CCN) is being contested for what is believed to be the first time.

Conservative members are voting for their new group leader between Staffordshire CC leader Phil Atkins and Hertfordshire CC leader David Williams.

Kent CC leader Paul Carter has been chair since 2015 and has decided to stand down in September.

Given the overwhelming Tory majority on CCN whoever wins that contest will become chair, with the result due on 8 July and the winner formally taking office at CCN’s September annual general meeting.

CCN was set up as a special interest group within the Local Government Association when that was formed in 1997, replacing the old Association of County Councils, one of the LGA’s predecessor bodies.

Cllr Carter’s predecessors were

Peter Chalke (Con), Wiltshire (1997-2000)

Joan Taylor (Lab), Nottinghamshire (2000-01)

Nick Skellett (Con), Surrey (2001-04)

Ken Thornber (Con), Hampshire (2004-07)

Tim Palmer (Con), Dorset (2007-10)

Robert Gordon (Con), Hertfordshire (2010-13)

David Hodge (Con), Surrey (2013-15)