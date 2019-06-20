Two vie for CCN leadership as Carter stands down

Leadership of the County Councils Network (CCN) is being contested for what is believed to be the first time.
Conservative members are voting for their new group leader between Staffordshire CC leader Phil Atkins and Hertfordshire CC leader David Williams.
Kent CC leader Paul Carter has been chair since 2015 and has decided to stand down in September.
Given the overwhelming Tory majority on CCN whoever wins that contest will become chair, with the result due on 8 July and the winner formally taking office at CCN’s September annual general meeting.
CCN was set up as a special interest group within the Local Government Association when that was formed in 1997, replacing the old Association of County Councils, one of the LGA’s predecessor bodies.
Cllr Carter’s predecessors were
Peter Chalke (Con), Wiltshire (1997-2000)
Joan Taylor (Lab), Nottinghamshire (2000-01)
Nick Skellett (Con), Surrey (2001-04)
Ken Thornber (Con), Hampshire (2004-07)
Tim Palmer (Con), Dorset (2007-10)
Robert Gordon (Con), Hertfordshire (2010-13)
David Hodge (Con), Surrey (2013-15)
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous20 June, 2019 12:42 pm
David Walliams writes brilliant books for children
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment