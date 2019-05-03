UKIP sees slump in overnight results

The United Kingdom Independence Party has so far held only 17 seats, losing 54 of the 174 it previously held.

Losses have included 14 seats at Tendring DC, 12 at Boston BC and five at Folkestone & Hythe DC.

Votes are still being counted at Thanet DC. This was the only council UKIP ever controlled outright but it lost this status with the defection last year of 12 councillors to form the Thanet Independents.

In recent years its vote share in local elections has slumped from 12% in both 2015 and 2016 to only 2% last year.

UKIP’s local election manifesto concentrated on national issues, with the party’s website highlighting Brexit, “end mass uncontrolled immigration and open borders”, proportional representation and abolition of the BBC television licence.

The Brexit party formed by UKIP’s former leader Nigel Farage did not register in time to contest the local elections.

UKIP has been approached for comment.