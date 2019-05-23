A week in the life…Gordon Elliott Gordon Elliott

Previous roles 2001-09 Director of corporate administration and policy, Derwentside DC 1998-2001 Head of policy development, Gateshead MBC 1995-98 Principal ecomomic development officer, Newcastle City Council

Event planning

The week began with an early start to get to the south of the county to visit the venue for our forthcoming 10-year anniversary event for our 14 area action partnerships (AAPs). The partnerships were set up when the council was created [as a county unitary in 2009] to engage and empower communities.

The AAPs have completed more than 6,000 projects that have received over £100m in the decade. Each partnership has 21 members: seven elected members, seven members of the public and seven from partner agencies. They are one of my main responsibilities and working with them has been one of the most rewarding parts of my job. I’m quite fortunate that at a time of austerity the council has recognised the need to maintain strong cohesive communities. The [partnerships] get involved in anything from welfare reform work to local growing programmes but their main priorities tend to be activities for children and young people, health and employment.

Community building

I have responsibility for the council’s community centres and on Monday I also met with a councillor to discuss our plans for a building in her division. We have had a significant programme of asset transfer: over the past two years 90 community buildings have transferred. The programme is more or less complete except for four complex buildings. The community groups that use the centre are potentially going to have to move out while improvement work takes place and I don’t want them to lose the users of their services during this period. I want the community to fully support the process and not just feel it is being done to them.

Helping hoarders

I’m responsible for the council’s statutory and non-statutory partnerships, including safeguarding. On Wednesday I went to an event the safeguarding partnership had organised on self-neglect and hoarding. It was attended by council social workers as well as employees from domiciliary care and reablement organisations. It included academic speakers as well as representatives from the fire service and the RSPCA, the latter highlighted the issue of ‘hoarded’ pets. The big message was around how many people who hoard have suffered trauma in early life that leads them to this behaviour.

Danger zone

Thursday meant another early start in the south of the county. I’m a member of the extended management team which means I take part in an on-call rota in case of any emergency events. Thursday morning was a COMAH [control of major accident hazards] exercise at the site of a chemical company. It was quite a big event with lots of staff on the site involved as well as the blue light services, Network Rail and Public Health England. You’re given a scenario and you spend a morning going through a timeline of what would happen. I appreciate it’s not like the real thing – that would be a lot more hectic – but I found it really useful.

Safe haven

On Thursday evening we held a welcome event for our latest cohort of refugee families under the government’s vulnerable persons resettlement scheme. This time we welcomed eight families from Syria and Iraq.

I manage the programme and see the families very briefly when they arrive; we offer them something to eat, but at that point they’re shattered, they just want to go to their new home (accompanied by the support worker) and relax. After a week’s intensive support, I meet them again for the welcome event with representatives from the previous cohort of families as well as local councillors, MPs and other representatives from local schools, police and key voluntary sector organisations. It’s a very rewarding evening.

Part of my role on the night is to do a 15-20 minute ‘this is Durham’ presentation outlining how they can get involved with the local community with a message of welcome to the county. I’d done the same speech six times, cracking the same jokes, so I thought it needed a change. I incorporated a ‘Durham quiz’ for the local residents.

A lady from a recently settled family also spoke and I think it moved everyone in the room to tears. She talked about the challenge of having your whole life in a 20kg bag, but also how there is another unseen bag, a black bag of all you have experienced. She said [the refugees] should try to see this as a new beginning and spoke about the good welcome she had received from the community. It was very emotional.

It was awkward following that with an announcement that the buffet was open.

As told to Sarah Calkin