Borough in candidate warning as interim chief set for permanent role

Bromley LBC has appointed its interim chief executive on a permanent basis but highlighted a “critical shortage” of quality candidates for the role.

Ade Adetosoye, who was appointed interim chief executive following the departure of Doug Patterson in December last year, is set to be confirmed in the top job at a meeting of full council on Monday.

A report to be considered at the meeting raises concerns about the recruitment of chief executives, with implications for salaries.

It says: “It is a fact that the market is critically short of quality candidates for local government chief executive positions.

“In London a number of authorities are competing against each other to fill their chief executive positions with a knock-on effect on the salary package.”

The report adds that the annual pay range for Bromley’s chief executive is currently £150,679 to £226,012.

Mr Adetosoye joined Bromley in December 2016 and was deputy chief executive and executive director of education, care and health services before being appointed interim chief executive.

The report says he has “unarguably” earned “well deserved recognition and respect in local government and public service”.

It adds Mr Adetosoye has created “belief and confidence” in a four-year transformation programme focused on improving joint working and decision making as the council embarks on “significant staff savings” due to an “on-going unprecedented financial challenge”.

A number of posts, including the deputy chief executive and executive director of education, care and health services, have been deleted, resulting in a saving of around £1.2m.