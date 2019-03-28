Cambs & Peterborough fails to appoint new chief

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough CA has extended the existing arrangements for its interim joint chief executives after failing to make a permanent appointment.

A report approved by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough’s board meeting yesterday said the CA’s employment committee, chaired by mayor James Palmer (Con), met on Tuesday to consider a candidate for permanent chief executive but were “not in a position” to make a recommendation.

The arrangement for the joint interim role, currently shared by Kim Sawyer and John Hill, chief executive at East Cambridgeshire DC where Mr Palmer was previously leader, was due to expire on 31 March. It will now be extended until May when a report on future arrangements for the chief executive role will be published.

Former permanent chief executive Martin Whiteley left the CA suddenly in August last year.

The board also approved the appointment of Howard Norris as interim monitoring officer until May, or until a permanent appointment can be made, as the arrangement which saw Patrick Arran take on the role was also due to expire at the end of this month.

Concerns have previously been raised over the high turnover of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough’s senior management and recruitment.

In November last year interim finance director and section 151 officer Karl Fenlon, who was the fourth person to hold the position, was dismissed after only four months in the job.

The CA’s 2019-20 budget agreed in January will take its staff budget down from £6.3m in 2018-19 to £4.5m.