Capita appoints head of restructured public services arm

Simon Freeman takes on the position after previously being managing director of Capita’s personal independence payments business.

In a statement the company said Mr Freeman will be responsible for “refocusing on Capita’s core strength” in the public sector market after the business was relaunched this month with a new operating model.

Capita’s current head of local government, Jonathan Prew, will lead a new unit within Capita’s public services business managing partnerships and services which are transitioning back to councils, with “a clear focus and maintaining high-quality operational performance”. Mr Pew is due to leave the company in 12 months.

Capita has faced criticism for its performance on delivering large public sector contracts, most recently on NHS cervical cancer screening and army recruitment.

Mr Freeman said it is a crucial time for Capita in the local government market and “a very exciting time to be joining the business”.

He added: “It’s clear that while there have been challenges and changing needs within the market as our clients move away from long-term, transformational contracts, Capita has an outstanding track record of delivery as a partner for local government.”

Interim executive officer of Capita Government Services, Patrick Elliot, said the company recognises public services will “look very different” in 2020 as councils “move towards scalable solutions”.

“Simon will be instrumental in delivering an outstanding service which delivers value for money and high satisfaction for our new and existing clients, provides scalable and flexible tech-led solutions, and helps councils effectively deliver vital public services,” he added.