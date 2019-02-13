Chief's future at district in doubt

South Cambridgeshire DC’s chief executive Beverly Agass’s future at the council is in doubt, with her position set to be considered by councillors.

In a statement today, South Cambridgeshire said Ms Agass “is currently not in the office” and her employment will be discussed during a private session of the council’s employment committee today.

The matter will then be considered during a private session of full council on 21 February.

The statement added: “The business of the council is continuing as normal and anyone needing to contact the chief executive should contact her office in the normal way.

“The council will not be making any further statement in respect of this matter until after the council meeting on 21 February.”

Ms Agass was appointed chief executive of South Cambridgeshire in April 2017.