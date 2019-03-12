County and unitary complete joint leadership team

Cambridgeshire CC and Peterborough City Council have appointed a joint executive director of place and economy, completing the two councils’ joint leadership team under chief executive Gillian Beasley.

Steve Cox will join from Thurrock Council where he is currently corporate director of place. Mr Cox is a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and previous appointments include director of growth for Barking & Dagenham LBC and a range of executive director roles at the former East of England Development Agency.

Mr Cox, who has been at Thurrock for more than seven years, said: “I am delighted to have been given this tremendous opportunity to work with two ambitious local authorities on an unrivalled agenda for growth.

“I look forward to working with colleagues in both Councils to build a new and dynamic shared service and to work with partners across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to realise the area’s huge potential.”

Thurrock chief executive Lyn Carpenter said: “The contribution Steve has made over the years can be seen in so many areas of the borough. On behalf of the council, I offer our collective thanks for his leadership and commitment to delivering the significant agenda here.”